Aug 03, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-08-03

Several street crimes, 3 murder cases reported in capital city

Fazal Sher Published 03 Aug, 2025 02:55am

ISLAMABAD: Auto thieves and robbers struck at various places in the heavily-guarded federal capital during the last week and deprived citizens of valuables as well as several motorbikes and cars.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, the theft of vehicles has risen sharply as auto-thief gangs have stolen or snatched 30 motorbikes and seven cars as well as 12 cases of street crimes [i.e. snatching of cash and mobile phone at gun point], two cases of daocity and 10 cases of robberies reported to the city’s different police stations in Islamabad.

Similarly, three cases of murder were also reported to two different police stations.

Criminal gangs have been particularly active in areas such as Ramna, Khanna, Shalimar, Lohi Bher and Aabpara police station limits.

Among the most shocking incidents when seven to eight armed men stormed into a house in D-Block in the PWD housing society and looted Rs800,000 in cash and six tolas of gold during the incident. They also snatched a car, bearing registration number AAK-644, before fleeing the scene.

During another incident, a milk shop owner Yasir Gujjar allegedly killed two people; including Nazar and Sabir, who were reportedly owners of a local cattle pen and had been supplying milk to Yasir.

In the period, three cases of street crime, one case of robbery as well as two case of motorbike and one case of theft was reported to Ramna police station, another three cases of auto theft, and one case each of street crime, daocity and robbery were registered at Khanna police station.

Similarly, auto thieves stole three motorbikes, and robbers struck at one place at Shalimar police station and auto thieves stole four motorbikes and one case of street crime was registered at Lohi Bher police station.

Another, three cases of auto theft and one case of street crime were registered at Karachi Company police station.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

