Celebrations of 79th Independence Day begin in dignified manner

Muhammad Saleem Published 03 Aug, 2025 02:55am

LAHORE: With the advent of the month of August, preparations for celebrating the 79th Independence Day start in a dignified way.

The Punjab government has chalked out a comprehensive programme for Independence Day celebrations in a befitting manner.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “This year, Independence Day celebrations will be held with special participation of youth and children, the importance of struggle for truth, traditional dress and national pride will be highlighted. Messages from children, celebrities, national heroes, sportsmen and eminent personalities from various fields should be played on Independence Day. Struggle for truth has increased the importance of freedom and its celebration.”

The Chief Minister underscored, “This year, Independence Day is being celebrated with a spirit of Pakistan’s victory in the ‘Battle of Truth, Operation ‘Bunyan-um-Marsoos.”

The Independence Day celebrations have been titled “From the Acquisition of Independence to the Protection of Independence”. She directed the authorities concerned to organize Independence Day celebrations across Punjab. Special Independence Day activities have begun in every district.

The Chief Minister said, “Main Independence Day ceremony will be held at Huzuri Bagh on August 14, where I will hoist national flag.” She added, “I will unveil ‘Battle of Truth Park’, ‘Battle of Truth Museum’ and ‘Memorial of Battle of Truth’ at Expo Center Lahore on August 14.”

She underscored, “Public Celebrations will be held with full participation of all sections of society. Houses, shops and markets will be decorated with national flags and banners. A campaign to hoist Pakistani flag on houses has been launched across Punjab. The government and private buildings across Punjab have started lighting up Independence Day lights.” She highlighted, “Special road shows will be held on Independence Day, floats will also be run to express cultures of the country.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Fireworks and laser shows will be held at Minar-e-Pakistan on August 9. Fireworks and laser shows will also be held at tehsil and division levels. Flag hoisting ceremonies will be held at Chief Minister’s Office and other government offices on August 10.”

The Chief Minister said, “Under the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, our brave armed forces have added a golden chapter to the history of protecting freedom. Nation, together with its brave armed forces, has proved that we know how to protect our freedom.”

She flagged, “I appeal to mothers, sisters, daughters, sons, brothers and elders to take full part in the Independence Day celebrations to show that we are a vibrant and dignified nation.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Bunyan um Marsoos Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day

