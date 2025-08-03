A price one has to pay

A deeply frustrated Godi media has stepped up criticism of US President Donald Trump for imposing tariffs on Indian exports to the US along with a penalty on it. The Godi media led by Arnab Goswami is letting out a stream of invective against the US President. All of them, particularly Arnab, Navika Kumar and Ravi Shivshankar, are using abusive or highly critical language against him.

Of course, they are doing it at the behest of a beleaguered Modi government. Needless to say, India had been running with the hare and hunting with the hounds for several decades, testing the US patience. The US had to take this action against India because the latter has been involved in massive trade with Russia, becoming a major source of revenues for the Kremlin through purchases of oil on discounted rates. The US has rightly accused India for funding Russia to kill babies and innocent men and women in Ukraine. Enough is enough.

Yasin Malik,

New Delhi

