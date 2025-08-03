BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
BOP 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.65%)
CPHL 81.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
DCL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
DGKC 172.09 Increased By ▲ 3.88 (2.31%)
FCCL 45.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.62%)
FFL 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
GCIL 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
HUBC 153.62 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (4.71%)
KEL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
KOSM 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
LOTCHEM 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
MLCF 82.71 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.67%)
NBP 126.68 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.33%)
PAEL 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.55%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 181.78 Increased By ▲ 11.97 (7.05%)
PREMA 40.42 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.19%)
PTC 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.64%)
SNGP 123.46 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.66%)
SSGC 45.61 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.12%)
TELE 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TPLP 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
TREET 22.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.1%)
TRG 55.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,425 Increased By 255.3 (1.8%)
BR30 40,858 Increased By 1300.4 (3.29%)
KSE100 141,035 Increased By 1644.6 (1.18%)
KSE30 43,335 Increased By 715.9 (1.68%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-03

Tessori highlights significance of principles of public service

APP Published 03 Aug, 2025 02:55am

KARACHI: The Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, Saturday, said that young officers are the valuable asset of the country and must adopt public service, honesty, and transparency as their core principles.

The governor, in a meeting with a delegation of probationary officers from the Civil Services Academy- comprising officers from the 48th STP-PAS and the 12th DS (MCMC)- at Governor House Karachi, urged the officers to make impartial service to the nation their mission and to ensure timely decision making and effective resolution of public issues.

Later, the delegation visited Governor Sindh’s welfare initiatives, including the “Bell of Hope,” the “Ration Marquee,” the “IT Marquee,” and the historic office of the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah Kamran Khan Tessori Civil Services Academy

