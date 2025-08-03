Lucky Core Industries announces financial results

KARACHI: Lucky Core Industries Limited (the ‘Company’) in the meeting of the Board of Directors announced its financial results for the year ended June 30, 2025.

Financial Highlights:

• On a consolidated basis (including the result of the Company’s subsidiary Lucky Core PowerGen Limited), the Company reported a Net Turnover of PKR 119,941 million for the year under review, representing a one percent decline compared to the same period last year (SPLY).

• The consolidated Operating Result stood at PKR 18,031 million, which is higher by five percent in comparison to the SPLY.

• On a consolidated basis, the Profit After Tax (PAT) for the year under review at PKR 11,757 million and Earning Per Share (EPS) attributable to the owners of the holding company at PKR 25.46* are both five percent higher than the SPLY.

• On a standalone basis, the PAT and EPS for the year under review at PKR 11,638 million and PKR 25.20* per share respectively, both are four percent higher than the SPLY.

EPS has been restated to reflect the subdivision of the face value of the ordinary shares of the Company from PKR 10/- per share to PKR 02/- per share. The regulatory formalities to give effect to the stock split were completed after the close of the financial year, on July 19, 2025.

The Board of Directors has recommended a Final Cash Dividend in respect of the financial year ended June 30, 2025, at a rate of 310% (i.e. PKR 6.20/- per share of PKR 2/- each). This is in addition to the 340% Interim Cash Dividend (i.e. PKR 34/- per share of PKR 10/-) already paid (prior to the stock split).

Following the announcements of results, LCI’s Chief Executive Mr. AsifJooma said, “In a year marked by economic transition and evolving industry dynamics, macro indicators showed early signs of stability. However, the operating environment remained challenging with subdued demand weighing on key sectors, particularly in the second half of the year.

Against this backdrop, Lucky Core Industries delivered a resilient performance with steady growth in profitability, reflecting the strength of its diversified portfolio, cost discipline, and operational excellence. As we look ahead, we remain guided by our shared purpose to enrich lives, anchored in collaboration, resilience, and the strength of working together.”

