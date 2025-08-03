BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
BOP 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.65%)
CPHL 81.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
DCL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
DGKC 172.09 Increased By ▲ 3.88 (2.31%)
FCCL 45.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.62%)
FFL 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
GCIL 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
HUBC 153.62 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (4.71%)
KEL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
KOSM 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
LOTCHEM 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
MLCF 82.71 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.67%)
NBP 126.68 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.33%)
PAEL 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.55%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 181.78 Increased By ▲ 11.97 (7.05%)
PREMA 40.42 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.19%)
PTC 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.64%)
SNGP 123.46 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.66%)
SSGC 45.61 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.12%)
TELE 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TPLP 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
TREET 22.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.1%)
TRG 55.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,425 Increased By 255.3 (1.8%)
BR30 40,858 Increased By 1300.4 (3.29%)
KSE100 141,035 Increased By 1644.6 (1.18%)
KSE30 43,335 Increased By 715.9 (1.68%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-03

Lucky Core Industries announces financial results

Press Release Published 03 Aug, 2025 02:55am

KARACHI: Lucky Core Industries Limited (the ‘Company’) in the meeting of the Board of Directors announced its financial results for the year ended June 30, 2025.

Financial Highlights:

• On a consolidated basis (including the result of the Company’s subsidiary Lucky Core PowerGen Limited), the Company reported a Net Turnover of PKR 119,941 million for the year under review, representing a one percent decline compared to the same period last year (SPLY).

• The consolidated Operating Result stood at PKR 18,031 million, which is higher by five percent in comparison to the SPLY.

• On a consolidated basis, the Profit After Tax (PAT) for the year under review at PKR 11,757 million and Earning Per Share (EPS) attributable to the owners of the holding company at PKR 25.46* are both five percent higher than the SPLY.

• On a standalone basis, the PAT and EPS for the year under review at PKR 11,638 million and PKR 25.20* per share respectively, both are four percent higher than the SPLY.

EPS has been restated to reflect the subdivision of the face value of the ordinary shares of the Company from PKR 10/- per share to PKR 02/- per share. The regulatory formalities to give effect to the stock split were completed after the close of the financial year, on July 19, 2025.

The Board of Directors has recommended a Final Cash Dividend in respect of the financial year ended June 30, 2025, at a rate of 310% (i.e. PKR 6.20/- per share of PKR 2/- each). This is in addition to the 340% Interim Cash Dividend (i.e. PKR 34/- per share of PKR 10/-) already paid (prior to the stock split).

Following the announcements of results, LCI’s Chief Executive Mr. AsifJooma said, “In a year marked by economic transition and evolving industry dynamics, macro indicators showed early signs of stability. However, the operating environment remained challenging with subdued demand weighing on key sectors, particularly in the second half of the year.

Against this backdrop, Lucky Core Industries delivered a resilient performance with steady growth in profitability, reflecting the strength of its diversified portfolio, cost discipline, and operational excellence. As we look ahead, we remain guided by our shared purpose to enrich lives, anchored in collaboration, resilience, and the strength of working together.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Lucky Core Industries Limited Lucky Core PowerGen Limited

