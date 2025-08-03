BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
Pakistan

Two illegal LPG filling plants sealed

Published 03 Aug, 2025

LAHORE: In a joint operation, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and the Lahore district administration sealed two illegal LPG filling plants in Manga Mandi and Raiwind on Saturday.

According to the administration, several suspects involved in the illegal LPG filling operations were arrested, and cases have been registered against them. This major crackdown focuses on halting illegal LPG plants in the area.

The operation resulted in the sealing of two illegal and hazardous LPG filling plants, with substandard cylinders and bowsers also seized at the sites. The operators and staff involved in the filling process were apprehended, and all equipment has been handed over to the police.

It warned that illegal LPG filling poses significant risks and can potentially lead to serious accidents. LPG delivery and storage should only occur in locations designated by OGRA, and operations must adhere to safety standards. “Public safety is the government’s top priority, and there is a zero-tolerance policy against illegal LPG businesses; thus, those involved in the illegal LPG business will face stringent consequences,” the administration added. Commenting on the operation, Punjab Home Secretary Ahmed Javed Qazi emphasised that cooperation between institutions is essential for ensuring public safety.

