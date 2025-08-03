Operation against sugar profiteers intensified

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration on Saturday intensified its crackdown on sugar profiteers, ensuring the essential commodity is available at regulated prices for the city’s residents.

According to the administration, the Assistant Commissioners, SDOs from the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA), and Price Control Magistrates have been actively monitoring markets to enforce compliance with fixed rates.

The administration’s zero-tolerance policy has led to significant actions, including fines imposed on multiple shopkeepers and the sealing of one shop found selling sugar at Rs190 per kg, with a case registered against its owner. To address complaints of sugar shortages in Baghbanpura, the administration swiftly supplied 36 tonnes of sugar to stabilise availability.

Commenting on the crackdown, Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza said that sugar would be sold at Rs173 per kg across Lahore, reinforcing the administration’s commitment to preventing exploitation through inflated prices. “The ongoing crackdown targets profiteers and hoarders, with strict penalties for violations. To facilitate reporting, the administration has established a dedicated control room number (0307-0002345) and encouraged residents to use social media platforms to lodge complaints about overpricing,” he added.

He made it clear that exploitation under the guise of business will not be tolerated, and the administration is working tirelessly to ensure the availability of essential goods at fair prices. “These efforts reflect the administration’s dedication to protecting Lahore’s residents from unfair trade practices, fostering a stable and equitable market environment through proactive enforcement and vigilant oversight,” he added.

