US envoy meets Israeli hostage families in Tel Aviv

TEL AVIV: US envoy Steve Witkoff on Saturday met the anguished families of Israeli hostages still held in Gaza, as fears for the captives’ survival mounted almost 22 months into the war.

Witkoff was greeted with some applause and pleas for assistance from hundreds of protesters gathered in Tel Aviv, before going into a closed meeting with the families.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum confirmed the meeting was underway and videos shared online showed Witkoff arriving as families chanted “Bring them home!” and “We need your help.”

The visit came one day after Witkoff visited a US-backed aid station in Gaza, to inspect efforts to get food into the devastated Palestinian territory.

Yotam Cohen, brother of 21-year-old hostage Nimrod Cohen, told AFP in the square: “The war needs to end. The Israeli government will not end it willingly. It has refused to do so.

“The Israeli government must be stopped. For our sakes, for our soldiers’ sakes, for our hostages’ sakes, for our sons and for the future generations of everybody in the Middle East.”

After the meeting, the Forum released a statement saying that Witkoff had given them a personal commitment that he and US President Donald Trump would work to return the remaining hostages.

Trump’s envoy arrives in Israel as Gaza criticism mounts

The United States, along with Egypt and Qatar, had been mediating ceasefire talks between Hamas and Israel that would allow the hostages to be released and humanitarian aid to flow more freely.

But talks broke down last month and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is under increasing domestic pressure to come up with another way to secure the missing hostages, alive and dead.

He is also facing international calls to open Gaza’s borders to more food aid, after UN and humanitarian agencies warned that more than two million Palestinian civilians are facing starvation.

‘Without rest’

But Israel’s top general warned that there would be no respite in fighting in Gaza if the hostages were not released.

“I estimate that in the coming days we will know whether we can reach an agreement for the release of our hostages,” said army chief of staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, according to a military statement.

Gaza civil defence says 30 killed by Israeli fire

“If not, the combat will continue without rest,” he said, during remarks to officers inside Gaza on Friday.

Of the 251 people who were kidnapped from Israel during Hamas’s attack in October 2023, 49 remain in Gaza, 27 of them dead, according to the military.

Palestinian armed groups this week released two videos of hostages looking emaciated and weak.

Zamir denied that there was widespread starvation in Gaza.

“The current campaign of false accusations of intentional starvation is a deliberate, timed, and deceitful attempt to accuse the IDF (Israeli military), a moral army, of war crimes,” he said.

“The ones responsible for the killing and suffering of the residents in the Gaza Strip is Hamas.”

A total of 898 Israeli soldiers have also been killed, according to the military.

Israel’s campaign in Gaza has killed at least 60,332 people, mostly civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry, deemed reliable by the UN.

Civilian deaths

Gaza’s civil defence agency said Israeli strikes killed 21 people in the territory on Saturday.

Civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal said two people were killed and another 26 injured after an Israeli strike on a central Gaza area where Palestinians had gathered before a food distribution point run by the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

He added that Saturday’s bombings mostly targeted the areas near the southern city of Khan Yunis and Gaza City in the north.

Witkoff visited another GHF site for five hours on Friday, promising that Trump would come up with a plan to better feed civilians.

Adnan Abu Hasna, of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, told AFP that the agency had “approximately 6,000 trucks ready for the Gaza Strip, but the crossings are closed by political decision. There are five land crossings into the Strip through which 1,000 trucks can enter daily.”

The UN human rights office in the Palestinian territories on Friday said at least 1,373 Palestinians seeking aid in Gaza had been killed since May 27, most of them by the Israeli military.

Israel’s military insist that soldiers never deliberately target civilians and accuses Hamas fighters of looting UN and humanitarian aid trucks.