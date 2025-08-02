Pakistan to set up separate immigration counters for foreign passengers

Pakistan has decided to establish separate immigration counters for foreign passengers at all international airports in the country.

The decision comes on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, said a press release by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“The initiative aims to promote tourism in Pakistan, ensure the continuity of trade activities and facilitate foreign investment,” said the press release.

This move is part of the government’s broader strategy to make Pakistan more attractive and welcoming for international tourists, investors and business delegations.

With the separate immigration counters, returning Pakistanis will be able to complete immigration procedures in less time.