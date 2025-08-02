Spain air-drops 12 tonnes of food aid

MADRID: Spain said Friday it had air-dropped 12 tonnes of food into Gaza, which UN-backed experts say is slipping into famine.

The mission deployed 24 parachutes, each capable of carrying 500 kilos (1,100 pounds) of food, for a total of 12 tonnes — enough for 11,000 people, said Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares.

Spain also has aid waiting to cross into Gaza by road from Egypt, the minister added in a video message posted on social network X, along with a video of the operation.

“The induced famine that the people of Gaza are suffering is a disgrace to all of humanity,” Albares said.

“Israel must open all land crossings permanently so that humanitarian aid can enter on a massive scale.”

Spain joins other Western countries, including Britain and France, that have recently partnered with Middle Eastern nations to deliver humanitarian supplies by air to the Palestinian enclave.