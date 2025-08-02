BML 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.65%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
DCL 12.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 171.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.25%)
FCCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.05%)
FFL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
HUBC 153.55 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (4.66%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.18%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
LOTCHEM 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.5%)
MLCF 82.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.91%)
NBP 127.79 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.23%)
PAEL 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.18%)
PIAHCLA 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 181.15 Increased By ▲ 11.34 (6.68%)
PREMA 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.37%)
PRL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.32%)
PTC 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.69%)
SNGP 123.50 Increased By ▲ 5.54 (4.7%)
SSGC 45.64 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.19%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
TPLP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TREET 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.02%)
TRG 55.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
BR100 14,425 Increased By 255.3 (1.8%)
BR30 40,858 Increased By 1300.4 (3.29%)
KSE100 141,035 Increased By 1644.6 (1.18%)
KSE30 43,335 Increased By 715.9 (1.68%)
Aug 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-08-02

France carries out first aid airdrop

AFP Published 02 Aug, 2025 06:09am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

PARIS: President Emmanuel Macron said Friday France had carried out its first airdrop of humanitarian supplies into Gaza, after UN-backed experts warn the Israeli-blockaded Palestinian territory was slipping into famine.

“Faced with an urgent humanitarian crisis, we just conducted a food airdrop over Gaza,” Macron said in English on X.

“But airdrops are not enough. Israel must grant full humanitarian access to address the risk of famine,” he said.

He thanked France’s Jordanian, Emirati, and German partners for their support.

Several tonnes of food supplies will be delivered to Gaza “over several days”, the French foreign and defence ministries said in a joint statement.

“France is also working on land transport, by far the most effective solution for the large-scale and unhindered delivery of humanitarian goods desperately needed by the population,” the statement added.

France will air-drop 40 tonnes of aid into Gaza from Friday, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said earlier this week.

Concern has escalated in the past week about hunger in the Gaza Strip after more than 21 months of war, which started after Palestinian militant group Hamas carried out a deadly attack against Israel in October 2023.

france Gaza Israel Gaza war humanitarian aid to gaza Jean Noel Barrot Gaza food crisis Aid airdrops

Comments

200 characters

France carries out first aid airdrop

Pakistan secured relatively better deal: Finance Advisor

Quetta chamber highlights obstacles to trade with Iran, Afghanistan

Sahiwal coal plant says concerned at shortage of railway wagons

Jul CPI up by 4.1pc YoY

HSD price increased by Rs1.48/litre

PM welcomes rally

Justice delivery: CJP for targeted interventions to bridge disparities

SBP assigns new ‘FEEL’ to ADs

Monsoon spell: PM briefed about monsoon losses

SPI-based inflation down 0.35pc WoW

Read more stories