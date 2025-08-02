BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
BOP 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.65%)
CPHL 81.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
DCL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
DGKC 172.09 Increased By ▲ 3.88 (2.31%)
FCCL 45.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.62%)
FFL 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
GCIL 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
HUBC 153.62 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (4.71%)
KEL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
KOSM 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
LOTCHEM 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
MLCF 82.71 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.67%)
NBP 126.68 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.33%)
PAEL 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.55%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 181.78 Increased By ▲ 11.97 (7.05%)
PREMA 40.42 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.19%)
PTC 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.64%)
SNGP 123.46 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.66%)
SSGC 45.61 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.12%)
TELE 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TPLP 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
TREET 22.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.1%)
TRG 55.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,425 Increased By 255.3 (1.8%)
BR30 40,858 Increased By 1300.4 (3.29%)
KSE100 141,035 Increased By 1644.6 (1.18%)
KSE30 43,335 Increased By 715.9 (1.68%)
Aug 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-08-02

Exchange rate adjustment for PSO drives hike in HSD price

Wasim Iqbal Published August 2, 2025 Updated August 2, 2025 11:13am

ISLAMABAD: An ex-change rate adjustment of Rs 3.21 per litre on high-speed diesel (HSD) for Pakistan State Oil (PSO), a major importer, has driven up HSD price in the fortnightly review for the first half of August.

On Thursday, the Finance Division announced a Rs 1.48 per litre increase in High-Speed Diesel (HSD) price, while petrol’s price decreased by Rs 7.54 per litre.

Additional factors contributing to the increase in HSD prices include an enhanced petroleum levy, raised from Rs 74.51 to Rs 77.01 per litre. The petroleum levy on petrol was also raised from Rs 75.52 to Rs 78.02 per litre.

Petrol price cut by Rs7.54, HSD’s up by Rs1.48

A presidential ordinance was issued on 15th April 2025, which lifted the 70 rupee per litre cap on the petroleum levy. Finance Bill 2025-26 removed the relevant clause of the Fifth Schedule thereby empowering the Federal Government to change the levy and pre-empting the need for an extension of the presidential ordinance.

A carbon levy has also been imposed at the rate of 2.50 rupees per litre on both HSD and petrol, a condition for the $ 1.4 billion Resilience and Sustainability Facility from the International Monetary Fund.

High-Speed Diesel saw a minor 20 paisa increase in the Inter-Freight Equalization Margin (IFEM), from Rs 6.04 to Rs 6.24 per litre while IFEM on petrol decreased by 19 paisa - from Rs 8.89 to Rs 8.70 per litre.

Average of Platts with incidentals and duty was raised on HSD from Rs 177.89 to Rs 180.36 per litre. Whereas, the average of Platts with incidentals & duty on petrol decreased by Rs 8.26 per litre from Rs 167.51 to Rs 159.25 per litre.

On year to year basis, petrol sales rose by 6 percent to 7.6 million tons, supported by higher automobile sales and relatively lower fuel prices compared to 2024. HSD volumes grew 10 percent to 6.89 million tons, benefiting from improved agricultural and transport sector activity during parts of the year, although seasonal variations remained a factor.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

petrol PSO petrol price High Speed Diesel HSD petroleum levy HSD price diesel prices HSD price in Pakistan Finance Bill 2025 26

Comments

200 characters

Exchange rate adjustment for PSO drives hike in HSD price

Pakistan secured relatively better deal: Finance Advisor

Quetta chamber highlights obstacles to trade with Iran, Afghanistan

Trump stakes reputation as dealmaker with tariff policy

Sahiwal coal plant says concerned at shortage of railway wagons

PM welcomes rally

Justice delivery: CJP for targeted interventions to bridge disparities

SBP assigns new ‘FEEL’ to ADs

SPI-based inflation down 0.35pc WoW

Monsoon spell: PM briefed about monsoon losses

Read more stories