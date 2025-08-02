SBP assigns new ‘FEEL’ to ADs

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan has assigned new Foreign Exchange Exposure Limit (FEEL) to the Authorized Dealers.

According to SBP, given the changes in market conditions and trade volumes, and to facilitate Authorized Dealers (ADs) in their foreign exchange operations, it has been decided that FEEL shall be assigned to ADs equal to 7.5 percent of their Tier-1 Capital as disclosed in latest annual audited financial statements.

SBP revises Telegraphic Transfer charges scheme, raises limit to $200, includes ECs

As per the current criteria, the FEEL of each Authorized Dealer will be advised separately based on its Tier-1 Capital position, as per its latest annual audited financial statements.

The revised limits would be effective from August 4, 2025. All other instructions on the subject shall remain unchanged.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025