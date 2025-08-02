BML 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.65%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
DCL 12.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 171.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.25%)
FCCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.05%)
FFL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
HUBC 153.55 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (4.66%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.18%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
LOTCHEM 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.5%)
MLCF 82.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.91%)
NBP 127.79 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.23%)
PAEL 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.18%)
PIAHCLA 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 181.15 Increased By ▲ 11.34 (6.68%)
PREMA 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.37%)
PRL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.32%)
PTC 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.69%)
SNGP 123.50 Increased By ▲ 5.54 (4.7%)
SSGC 45.64 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.19%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
TPLP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TREET 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.02%)
TRG 55.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
BR100 14,425 Increased By 255.3 (1.8%)
BR30 40,858 Increased By 1300.4 (3.29%)
KSE100 141,035 Increased By 1644.6 (1.18%)
KSE30 43,335 Increased By 715.9 (1.68%)
Aug 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-02

18th poliovirus positive case reported: PPEP

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published August 2, 2025 Updated August 2, 2025 06:49am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme (PPEP), Friday, announced detection of 18th poliovirus positive case in the country as the health authorities confirmed a 10-month-old boy from Union Council Mullazaiin District Tank, South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) poliovirus positive.

The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH), while confirming a new case of poliovirus from District Tank in South KPK, taking the number of cases in the district to two while total cases in KPK to 11. Moreover, five poliovirus positive cases are reported from Sindh and one apiece from Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B).

This year three cases have been reported from District Bannu, two each Lakki Marwat, Tank and North Waziristan districts, one each from Torgha, DI Khan. In Sindh one each polio cases has been reported from Badin, Larkana, Kambar, Thatta and Umer Kot districts, while one case was reported in district Mandi Bahauddin of Punjab and one case was reported from District Diamer of G-B.

In 2024, Pakistan has reported a total 74 polio cases, of which, 27 in Balochistan, 23 in KPK, 22 in Sindh one each in Punjab and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

According to health professionals, to eradicate poliovirus from the country the federal and provincial authorities besides, polio vaccination drive should start cleaning sewerage as wild poliovirus is spreading through the sewerage.

The continued detection of polio cases underscores the persistent threat to children, particularly in areas with low vaccine acceptance. It is crucial for communities to understand that poliovirus can re-emerge wherever immunity gaps persist. Every unvaccinated child remains vulnerable and can also contribute to the spread of the virus.

Polio is a highly infectious and incurable disease that can cause lifelong paralysis. The only effective protection is through repeated doses of the oral polio vaccine (OPV) for every child under five during each campaign, along with the timely completion of all essential immunisations.

Despite significant improvements in the quality of polio vaccination campaigns nationwide, the southern districts of KPK remain a key area of concern due to restricted access and operational challenges in conducting house-to-house vaccination. These barriers continue to hinder immunisation efforts in southern KPK, leaving thousands of children unvaccinated.

Over the last year, the Pakistan Polio Programme has made measurable strides. Since September 2024, six high-quality campaigns, including four nationwide campaigns, have each reached over 45 million children. The National EOC is planning to conduct two nationwide and one sub-national campaign between August and December 2025, besides, targeted campaigns in selected high-risk districts. These efforts will help stop virus transmission and protect children from poliovirus.

As part of intensified efforts to eradicate polio in South KPK, the Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Polio Eradication, and the Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre, held a meeting with the chief secretary of KPK, in Peshawar to review ongoing initiatives in the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme

Comments

200 characters

18th poliovirus positive case reported: PPEP

Pakistan secured relatively better deal: Finance Advisor

Quetta chamber highlights obstacles to trade with Iran, Afghanistan

Sahiwal coal plant says concerned at shortage of railway wagons

Jul CPI up by 4.1pc YoY

HSD price increased by Rs1.48/litre

PM welcomes rally

Justice delivery: CJP for targeted interventions to bridge disparities

SBP assigns new ‘FEEL’ to ADs

Monsoon spell: PM briefed about monsoon losses

SPI-based inflation down 0.35pc WoW

Read more stories