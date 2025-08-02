World's 1st tested dust suspension system reaches Lahore

LAHORE: "World's first tested dust suspension system with 15 anti-smog guns have reached Lahore," Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said in her message on Social Networking Website 'X', while noting progress in the use of effective modern technology to combat smog.

She added, "Modern fog cannons clean air by dropping hazardous air particles PM2.5 and PM10 on ground with fine water mist. Anti-smog guns will be connected to the Air Quality Network installed in Lahore, and will be shared with the Environment Protection Force of Punjab as well."

The Chief Minister said, "Anti-smog guns will be automatically activated when intensity of pollution increases. Anti-smog guns system will be linked to satellite data, drones, QR coded brick kilns and AI tracking system." She underscored, "Anti-smog guns are a revolutionary step to check environmental protection. With technology, innovation and citizen participation, the war against smog will be won."

Moreover, the CM said, "Government schools have become harbinger of an educational revolution with the introduction of latest computer and science labs."

In her message on Social Networking Website X, she added, "A bright future was promised for the children of Punjab, I am happy to see it becoming a reality. We are preparing a new generation in government schools."

The Chief Minister said, "Now young minds in Punjab are busy learning and developing in modern computer and science labs. We are rapidly completing educational infrastructure, no one will be deprived of basic facilities."

She underscored, "Largest educational budget in the history of the province is a proof that we are not just building classrooms but are also making dreams of students come true. Journey of greatness has begun. New generation is ahead in the journey."

