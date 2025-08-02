BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
BOP 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.65%)
CPHL 81.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
DCL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
DGKC 172.09 Increased By ▲ 3.88 (2.31%)
FCCL 45.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.62%)
FFL 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
GCIL 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
HUBC 153.62 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (4.71%)
KEL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
KOSM 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
LOTCHEM 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
MLCF 82.71 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.67%)
NBP 126.68 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.33%)
PAEL 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.55%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 181.78 Increased By ▲ 11.97 (7.05%)
PREMA 40.42 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.19%)
PTC 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.64%)
SNGP 123.46 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.66%)
SSGC 45.61 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.12%)
TELE 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TPLP 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
TREET 22.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.1%)
TRG 55.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,425 Increased By 255.3 (1.8%)
BR30 40,858 Increased By 1300.4 (3.29%)
KSE100 141,035 Increased By 1644.6 (1.18%)
KSE30 43,335 Increased By 715.9 (1.68%)
Aug 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-02

Transfers, postings in FBR

Press Release Published August 2, 2025 Updated August 2, 2025 07:11am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has undertaken the transfer and posting of officers in BS-17, BS-18, and BS-21, with postings for officers in other grades currently in process.

This administrative reshuffle reflects FBR’s ongoing efforts to improve organizational effectiveness, optimize resource allocation, and enhance revenue performance across the board.

A key goal of these postings is to expose officers to a variety of operational environments and responsibilities. By rotating officers through different geographical regions and functional areas—ranging from audit, enforcement, to taxpayer facilitation—the FBR aims to build a more versatile, skilled, and adaptable cadre of officers.

This approach not only strengthens institutional capacity but also contributes to the professional growth and career development of individual officers. Moreover, such an approach reinforces federal structure of FBR’s service cadres.

Officers have been posted based on a transparent evaluation of their past performance and overall contribution to the organization. This meritocratic approach is intended to foster a culture of accountability and motivation within the FBR, while ensuring that high-performing officers are placed in positions where their capabilities can have the greatest impact.

By diluting concentrations of officers within specific formations, the FBR also aims to prevent stagnation and promote a more balanced distribution of human resources.

Recognizing the critical role of field formations in national revenue mobilization, FBR has prioritized the placement of capable and experienced officers in high-potential revenue zones.

Strengthening these critical areas is essential to meeting the country’s fiscal targets and improving compliance, enforcement, and taxpayer services. The new postings are thus aligned with FBR’s broader objective of enhancing revenue collection through better leadership, oversight, and field-level performance.

Additionally, FBR has taken steps to ensure the smooth relocation of officers and to provide necessary support at their new places of posting. The organization remains committed to facilitating its workforce as it implements these changes to advance institutional goals.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FBR FBR officers Transfers in FBR FBR postings

Comments

200 characters

Transfers, postings in FBR

Pakistan secured relatively better deal: Finance Advisor

Quetta chamber highlights obstacles to trade with Iran, Afghanistan

Sahiwal coal plant says concerned at shortage of railway wagons

Jul CPI up by 4.1pc YoY

HSD price increased by Rs1.48/litre

PM welcomes rally

Justice delivery: CJP for targeted interventions to bridge disparities

SBP assigns new ‘FEEL’ to ADs

Monsoon spell: PM briefed about monsoon losses

SPI-based inflation down 0.35pc WoW

Read more stories