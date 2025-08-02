BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
Pakistan

2025-08-02

SU launches Independence Day celebrations under ‘Marka-e-Haq’ theme

Recorder Report Published August 2, 2025 Updated August 2, 2025 07:14am

HYDERABAD: The University of Sindh, Jamshoro, launched its two weeks Independence Day celebrations under the “Marka-e-Haq” theme with a vibrant walk and a symbolic tree plantation drive on Friday, in line with the schedule announced recently at a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister of Sindh at the CM House.

Waving national flags and raising slogans in favour of the Pakistan Army and Pakistan, a large number of faculty members, officers and staff participated in a spirited march led by SU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbati.

The rally began at the back gate of the administrative building and concluded at the main entrance of AC-II circling around the premises. Participants enthusiastically expressed gratitude for the country’s triumphs in past conflicts, particularly hailing the Pakistan Air Force for its decisive actions, including the downing of six Indian fighter jets, including three Rafales.

Addressing the rally, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Khoumbati reflected on the sacrifices that led to the creation of Pakistan and warned against the challenges the nation faces today from terrorism and extremism. “Pakistan was born out of a long and difficult struggle. Today, we are again called upon to stand united and resolute,” he said.

Pinning his hopes on the younger generation, the Vice-Chancellor said that university students had the potential to become architects of national revival. “Our youth can be the force that repels negativity. They possess the vision to chart a new course for the country. We must equip them with education, our most powerful weapon to face the complex challenges of the modern world,” he noted.

Accompanying the Vice-Chancellor were Registrar Professor Dr. Mushtaque Ali Jariko, Pro-Vice Chancellor of SU Thatta Campus Professor Dr. Misbah Bibi Qureshi, deans, academic and administrative heads, faculty members, and university employees.

Earlier in the day, national flags were hoisted across the campus, creating an atmosphere of patriotic fervour. As part of the celebrations, Dr. Khoumbati also inaugurated a “Tree Plantation Drive for Climate Change” to mark Independence Day with an environmental focus.

Speaking at the plantation ceremony, he said that extreme weather patterns had wreaked havoc in Pakistan in recent years. One of the most impactful ways to counter it was through large-scale tree plantation. “Everyone from students to staff can take part in this collective mission,” he said. He said that enhancing tree cover would not only combat climate change but also improve air quality and public health, adding that environmental action was a civic responsibility.

The University’s Independence Day celebrations will continue for two weeks, culminating in a series of major ceremonies on August 14, 2025.

