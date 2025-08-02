BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
BOP 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.65%)
CPHL 81.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
DCL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
DGKC 172.09 Increased By ▲ 3.88 (2.31%)
FCCL 45.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.62%)
FFL 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
GCIL 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
HUBC 153.62 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (4.71%)
KEL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
KOSM 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
LOTCHEM 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
MLCF 82.71 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.67%)
NBP 126.68 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.33%)
PAEL 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.55%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 181.78 Increased By ▲ 11.97 (7.05%)
PREMA 40.42 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.19%)
PTC 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.64%)
SNGP 123.46 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.66%)
SSGC 45.61 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.12%)
TELE 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TPLP 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
TREET 22.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.1%)
TRG 55.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,425 Increased By 255.3 (1.8%)
BR30 40,858 Increased By 1300.4 (3.29%)
KSE100 141,035 Increased By 1644.6 (1.18%)
KSE30 43,335 Increased By 715.9 (1.68%)
Aug 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-02

SECP warns public against investment scheme of ‘MAG Ventures’

Press Release Published August 2, 2025 Updated August 2, 2025 07:40am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has identified a prima facie fraudulent investment/deposit-taking scheme being aggressively promoted by Syed Mohsin Sultan Shah under the name “MAG Ventures” through various social media platforms.

The scheme lures the public with offers of business partnerships in meat exports to Gulf countries, promising guaranteed “halal” monthly profits ranging from 5% to 12%, allegedly supported by a fatwa. Investment packages range from Rs. 100,000 to Rs. 10 million, with investors being assured security through stamp paper agreements and post-dated cheques.

The scheme also claims plans to expand into multiple sectors, including real estate development, supermarkets, automotive trading, cafés, fashion and beauty, Apple product retail, and global operations with a headquarters in Dubai.

To create an illusion of legitimacy, Syed Mohsin Sultan Shah has incorporated a company under the Companies Act, 2017 with a similar name, MAG Ventures (SMC-Private) Limited, in the trading sector, along with two other companies: MAG Organic Meats (SMC-Private) Limited and MAG Builders & Developers (SMC-Private) Limited. However, funds are being collected through the bank account of an unincorporated entity, “Galaxy Traders,” and crypto currency wallets.

The SECP strongly warns the general public NOT to invest or deposit funds with “MAG Ventures,” “Galaxy Traders,” MAG Ventures (SMC-Private) Limited, MAG Organic Meats (SMC-Private) Limited, MAG Builders & Developers (SMC-Private) Limited, or any other associated entity, as these entities are not authorized to collect deposits or offer investment schemes under any arrangement.

The names of these companies have been included in the SECP’s List of Companies Engaged in Unauthorized Activities, available on the official SECP website. The matter has also been referred to relevant investigation authorities for further action.

The general public is reminded that a Certificate of Incorporation merely signifies the registration of a company and does not authorize it to raise deposits or launch investment schemes. Investors are urged to verify the legitimacy of any investment offer through the SECP’s official channels before investing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SECP social media public awareness fraudulent investment schemes MAG Ventures

Comments

200 characters

SECP warns public against investment scheme of ‘MAG Ventures’

Pakistan secured relatively better deal: Finance Advisor

Quetta chamber highlights obstacles to trade with Iran, Afghanistan

Sahiwal coal plant says concerned at shortage of railway wagons

Jul CPI up by 4.1pc YoY

HSD price increased by Rs1.48/litre

PM welcomes rally

Justice delivery: CJP for targeted interventions to bridge disparities

SBP assigns new ‘FEEL’ to ADs

Monsoon spell: PM briefed about monsoon losses

SPI-based inflation down 0.35pc WoW

Read more stories