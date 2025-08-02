Punjab, Wuhan universities develop new hybrid rice seed

LAHORE: Punjab University and Wuhan University China have developed a new hybrid rice seed, which will increase the per acre yield of rice three fold from approx. 1600kg to 5600kg per acre. The new hybrid rice is the first Honglian variety of hybrid rice to be produced in Pakistan.

Scientists from PU and Wuhan University, China have jointly developed new varieties of hybrid rice. PU’s Department of Plant Breeding Genetics Chairman Prof Dr Muhammad Ashfaq and Dr Muhammad Ali Klasra, while Prof Renshan Zhu, Dr Xianting Wu, Xu and others from Wuhan University China were part of the research team. After the completion of the technical stages, the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council approved the new hybrid rice.

According to Chairman of the Department of Plant Breeding Genetics Dr Muhammad Ashfaq, the new rice was successfully tested in different cities of four provinces of Pakistan. He said that the preparation of the new hybrid rice is the result of ten years of research and experiments. He said that the new hybrid rice varieties have been registered under the name PU786.

He said that the new hybrid rice has the ability to resist bacterial diseases. He said that the new hybrid rice also has the ability to resist extreme heat and dangerous insects. According to Dr Ashfaq the new hybrid rice will increase rice production at the national level.

He said that the PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali has played an important role in promoting research on new hybrid rice. He also appreciated former dean Dr Saleem Haider for his support in the research.

PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali said that the new hybrid rice is a revolution in the agricultural sector of Pakistan. He said that the new hybrid rice will further promote joint research projects in universities of Pakistan and China.

He said that the new hybrid rice will also prove useful for citizens in terms of nutrition. He said that the common farmer will benefit from three times more production per acre.

He said that the approved new hybrid rice will increase the export of Pakistani rice worldwide. He said that the primary function of universities is to play a role in the development of the country, nation and industry.

