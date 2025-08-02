BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
BOP 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.65%)
CPHL 81.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
DCL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
DGKC 172.09 Increased By ▲ 3.88 (2.31%)
FCCL 45.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.62%)
FFL 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
GCIL 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
HUBC 153.62 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (4.71%)
KEL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
KOSM 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
LOTCHEM 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
MLCF 82.71 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.67%)
NBP 126.68 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.33%)
PAEL 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.55%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 181.78 Increased By ▲ 11.97 (7.05%)
PREMA 40.42 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.19%)
PTC 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.64%)
SNGP 123.46 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.66%)
SSGC 45.61 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.12%)
TELE 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TPLP 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
TREET 22.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.1%)
TRG 55.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,425 Increased By 255.3 (1.8%)
BR30 40,858 Increased By 1300.4 (3.29%)
KSE100 141,035 Increased By 1644.6 (1.18%)
KSE30 43,335 Increased By 715.9 (1.68%)
Aug 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-02

Punjab, Wuhan universities develop new hybrid rice seed

Recorder Report Published August 2, 2025 Updated August 2, 2025 07:49am

LAHORE: Punjab University and Wuhan University China have developed a new hybrid rice seed, which will increase the per acre yield of rice three fold from approx. 1600kg to 5600kg per acre. The new hybrid rice is the first Honglian variety of hybrid rice to be produced in Pakistan.

Scientists from PU and Wuhan University, China have jointly developed new varieties of hybrid rice. PU’s Department of Plant Breeding Genetics Chairman Prof Dr Muhammad Ashfaq and Dr Muhammad Ali Klasra, while Prof Renshan Zhu, Dr Xianting Wu, Xu and others from Wuhan University China were part of the research team. After the completion of the technical stages, the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council approved the new hybrid rice.

According to Chairman of the Department of Plant Breeding Genetics Dr Muhammad Ashfaq, the new rice was successfully tested in different cities of four provinces of Pakistan. He said that the preparation of the new hybrid rice is the result of ten years of research and experiments. He said that the new hybrid rice varieties have been registered under the name PU786.

He said that the new hybrid rice has the ability to resist bacterial diseases. He said that the new hybrid rice also has the ability to resist extreme heat and dangerous insects. According to Dr Ashfaq the new hybrid rice will increase rice production at the national level.

He said that the PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali has played an important role in promoting research on new hybrid rice. He also appreciated former dean Dr Saleem Haider for his support in the research.

PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali said that the new hybrid rice is a revolution in the agricultural sector of Pakistan. He said that the new hybrid rice will further promote joint research projects in universities of Pakistan and China.

He said that the new hybrid rice will also prove useful for citizens in terms of nutrition. He said that the common farmer will benefit from three times more production per acre.

He said that the approved new hybrid rice will increase the export of Pakistani rice worldwide. He said that the primary function of universities is to play a role in the development of the country, nation and industry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Rice agriculture sector Pakistan and China Punjab University rice sector Wuhan University hybrid rice seed

Comments

200 characters

Punjab, Wuhan universities develop new hybrid rice seed

Pakistan secured relatively better deal: Finance Advisor

Quetta chamber highlights obstacles to trade with Iran, Afghanistan

Sahiwal coal plant says concerned at shortage of railway wagons

Jul CPI up by 4.1pc YoY

HSD price increased by Rs1.48/litre

PM welcomes rally

Justice delivery: CJP for targeted interventions to bridge disparities

SBP assigns new ‘FEEL’ to ADs

Monsoon spell: PM briefed about monsoon losses

SPI-based inflation down 0.35pc WoW

Read more stories