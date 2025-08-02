BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
BOP 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.65%)
CPHL 81.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
DCL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
DGKC 172.09 Increased By ▲ 3.88 (2.31%)
FCCL 45.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.62%)
FFL 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
GCIL 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
HUBC 153.62 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (4.71%)
KEL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
KOSM 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
LOTCHEM 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
MLCF 82.71 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.67%)
NBP 126.68 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.33%)
PAEL 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.55%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 181.78 Increased By ▲ 11.97 (7.05%)
PREMA 40.42 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.19%)
PTC 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.64%)
SNGP 123.46 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.66%)
SSGC 45.61 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.12%)
TELE 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TPLP 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
TREET 22.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.1%)
TRG 55.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,425 Increased By 255.3 (1.8%)
BR30 40,858 Increased By 1300.4 (3.29%)
KSE100 141,035 Increased By 1644.6 (1.18%)
KSE30 43,335 Increased By 715.9 (1.68%)
Aug 02, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-08-02

PFA lodges FIR, discards 10,000 litres oil

Recorder Report Published August 2, 2025 Updated August 2, 2025 08:49am

LAHORE: An enforcement team of the Punjab Food Authority has lodged an FIR against a food business operator for illegally producing oil from animal fat and offal during a raid in Mohlanwal area, Multan Road.

The food safety team seized and discarded 10,000 litres of substandard oil prepared from animal fat and offal. A large quantity of raw material was also recovered and disposed of during the raid.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab, Salma Butt. She said the FBO was running the unit without obtaining a mandatory food licence from the PFA and was found preparing oil in highly unhygienic and foul smelling conditions, with heaps of waste and filth present on the site.

She said the oil was being packed in drums for possible commercial use, despite the fact that oil prepared from such material is only allowed for biodiesel production under strict recordkeeping.

She further said the Punjab Food Authority is actively monitoring all activities of the adulteration mafia and strict legal action will be taken against those endangering public health. The special assistant said that all units involved in the production or sale of unsafe or substandard food will be shutdown permanently.

Punjab Food Authority PFA substandard oil

