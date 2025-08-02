PFA lodges FIR, discards 10,000 litres oil

LAHORE: An enforcement team of the Punjab Food Authority has lodged an FIR against a food business operator for illegally producing oil from animal fat and offal during a raid in Mohlanwal area, Multan Road.

The food safety team seized and discarded 10,000 litres of substandard oil prepared from animal fat and offal. A large quantity of raw material was also recovered and disposed of during the raid.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab, Salma Butt. She said the FBO was running the unit without obtaining a mandatory food licence from the PFA and was found preparing oil in highly unhygienic and foul smelling conditions, with heaps of waste and filth present on the site.

She said the oil was being packed in drums for possible commercial use, despite the fact that oil prepared from such material is only allowed for biodiesel production under strict recordkeeping.

She further said the Punjab Food Authority is actively monitoring all activities of the adulteration mafia and strict legal action will be taken against those endangering public health. The special assistant said that all units involved in the production or sale of unsafe or substandard food will be shutdown permanently.

