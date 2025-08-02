Pakistan’s first bilingual tracking app launched

KARACHI: Falcon-i, the country’s largest IoT fleet management company, has launched Pakistan’s first bilingual tracking app. The app offers full functionality in English and Urdu for its users, making tracking accessible and convenient for everyone.

According to the details, the addition of Urdu to the app’s navigational languages, alongside English, is a breakthrough in the fleet management industry, ensuring its reach and usability for users nationwide. Now, users can use live vehicle monitoring, biometric login, remote immobilization, and trip history features in their preferred language.

This offers an easy solution to people who find Urdu more convenient, making the app accessible to people from diverse locations and backgrounds.

The launch of this bilingual app is particularly notable in Pakistan’s fleet management landscape, where fleet usage is rising in semi-urban and rural markets, but tech adoption is inconsistent due to language barriers.

The app’s growing user base in regions such as southern Punjab, interior Sindh, and northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa makes the inclusion of the national language, Urdu, to the app timely and necessary.

Falcon-i plans to add more languages to the app in the future, facilitating use for more people looking for options in their local language. It will offer better opportunities for people who wish to use these apps but are restricted due to language barriers.

Falcon-i’s bilingual tracking app is integrated with AI, machine learning, and embedded insurance for efficient vehicle tracking regardless of your language preference.

The dual-language experience sets a precedent for other technology providers in the country, challenging the industry norms of English-only user interfaces and encouraging the inclusion of more languages to facilitate the users.

It enables the users to not only monitor their fleet nationwide and internationally, but also ensure the safety of their private-use vehicles with Falcon-i’s next-gen tracking and update systems.

