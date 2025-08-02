BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
OGDCL installs ESP to enhance production in Chakwal

Recorder Report Published August 2, 2025 Updated August 2, 2025 08:05am

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has enhanced production at its Rajian well-05 in Chakwal District by installing an Electrical Submersible Pump (ESP), resulting in a significant increase in oil and gas output.

Following a planned work over and ESP deployment, production from Rajian-05 has increased to 3,100 barrels of oil per day (BPD) and 1.0 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas.

Prior to this intervention, the well was producing 820 BPD of oil and 0.5 MMSCFD of gas. Rajian Field, located in Chakwal District of Punjab and held under the Gujar Khan Exploration License, is a 100 per cent OGDCL-owned and operated asset.

Discovered in August 1994, the field remains a key component of the company’s production portfolio.

Two other wells in the field have previously been completed with ESPs.

The Rajian well-05 success further validates OGDCL’s strategy of maximising the potential of existing fields through targeted, data-driven redevelopment.

While Artificial Lift Systems (ALS) have traditionally been applied to shut-in or low-producing wells, the OGDCL is now selectively extending their use to naturally flowing wells, where technical and economic assessments indicate clear benefits.

This approach aligns with international best practices and supports the company’s broader objectives of enhancing recovery and improving production efficiency across its asset portfolio.

The OGDCL is committed to leveraging advanced technologies and field management strategies to strengthen Pakistan’s energy future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

OGDCL oil and gas sector Chakwal Oil and gas production Rajian well 05 in Chakwal District

