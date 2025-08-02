BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
BOP 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.65%)
CPHL 81.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
DCL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
DGKC 172.09 Increased By ▲ 3.88 (2.31%)
FCCL 45.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.62%)
FFL 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
GCIL 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
HUBC 153.62 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (4.71%)
KEL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
KOSM 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
LOTCHEM 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
MLCF 82.71 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.67%)
NBP 126.68 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.33%)
PAEL 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.55%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 181.78 Increased By ▲ 11.97 (7.05%)
PREMA 40.42 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.19%)
PTC 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.64%)
SNGP 123.46 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.66%)
SSGC 45.61 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.12%)
TELE 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TPLP 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
TREET 22.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.1%)
TRG 55.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,425 Increased By 255.3 (1.8%)
BR30 40,858 Increased By 1300.4 (3.29%)
KSE100 141,035 Increased By 1644.6 (1.18%)
KSE30 43,335 Increased By 715.9 (1.68%)
Aug 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-02

No developed framework yet to deploy large workforce in Belarus

Recorder Report Published August 2, 2025 Updated August 2, 2025 08:09am

ISLAMABAD: The Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BE&OE) has not developed any framework to assess the viability of deploying large workforce in Belarus, after signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), promising 150,000 jobs for skilled Pakistani workers.

So far, there has been no public safety advisory from the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development for Pakistani workers intended to work abroad.

Details of the issue revealed that thousands of Pakistani nationals are now caught in a rising human migration crisis across Eastern Europe, using Belarus as a stepping stone to illegally enter Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia. The situation has escalated rapidly after migrants, lured by promises of overseas employment, found no real job prospects in Belarus - despite a high-profile agreement signed between Islamabad and Minsk earlier this year.

The wave of migration follows Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s official visit to Belarus in April, during which a MOU was signed, promising 150,000 jobs for skilled Pakistani workers in sectors such as healthcare, IT, construction, and engineering. However, more than two months later, the plan remains entirely unimplemented.

According to officials from the BE&OE, no framework has been developed, no licenced overseas employment promoters have been engaged, and no feasibility study has been conducted to assess the viability of deploying such a large workforce.

“There are no official channels or guidelines for sending workers to Belarus. Nothing has materialized since the agreement was signed,” confirmed a senior BE&OE officer, requesting anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter. “In the absence of any structured migration pathway, desperate individuals are turning to illegal routes.”

Belarus, which maintains relatively relaxed visa rules for Pakistani nationals, has emerged as a preferred entry point. However, upon arrival, many migrants are met with economic hardship, rising inflation, and language barriers. With few actual job offers and no government-verified recruiters in place, migrants quickly realize they have been misled. The minimum wage of $1,100, initially cited in the bilateral agreement, appears unrealistic in a country where the average monthly salary is between $670 and $700.

Resultantly, many migrants attempt illegal crossings into neighbouring countries, including Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia, often in the hope of ultimately reaching Germany.

Migration experts and policy analysts, including those from the Centre for Migration Research Pakistan (CMRP), are calling on the government to act urgently. Recommendations include launching public awareness campaigns on the risks of irregular migration, engaging with EU authorities to ensure the humane treatment of detained migrants, and enforcing strict action against unlicensed recruiting agents under the Emigration Ordinance, 1979. There is also a growing demand for Pakistan’s missions abroad to provide emergency assistance, including temporary shelter, legal aid, and repatriation services.

Unless urgent action is taken at both diplomatic and domestic levels, thousands more may be drawn into this growing humanitarian crisis - trapped between unfulfilled promises at home and hardened borders abroad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistani workers Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis Pakistan and Belarus skilled workers BE&OE

Comments

200 characters

No developed framework yet to deploy large workforce in Belarus

Pakistan secured relatively better deal: Finance Advisor

Quetta chamber highlights obstacles to trade with Iran, Afghanistan

Sahiwal coal plant says concerned at shortage of railway wagons

Jul CPI up by 4.1pc YoY

HSD price increased by Rs1.48/litre

PM welcomes rally

Justice delivery: CJP for targeted interventions to bridge disparities

SBP assigns new ‘FEEL’ to ADs

Monsoon spell: PM briefed about monsoon losses

SPI-based inflation down 0.35pc WoW

Read more stories