Pakistan

New summer vacation policy for medical teaching faculty introduced

Recorder Report Published August 2, 2025 Updated August 2, 2025 08:18am

LAHORE: The Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education Punjab has introduced a new summer vacation policy for teaching faculty for the convenience of patients. The implementation of the summer vacation policy for all teaching faculties will be implemented from August 1, 2025.

A notification from the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Punjab stated that public health is a continuous and important public service.

Tertiary care hospitals affiliated to medical colleges are serving as critical centres for the treatment and care of patients. The summer vacation policy has been introduced to maintain a balance between the professional responsibilities of the teaching faculty.

Faculty serving as a key service provider for patient care. The notification further stated that academic leave should not be a hindrance in the healthcare delivery chain. Leave for teaching faculty is a facility and not an entitlement. The new policy of summer vacations will be applicable to Professors, Associate Professors, Assistant Professors, Senior Registrars and Senior Demonstrators/Demonstrators of all government medical colleges and affiliated teaching hospitals. Summer academic leave for teaching faculty will be for only 3 weeks which will be deducted from Earned Leave.

During rotation, 67% clinical faculty and 50% basic sciences faculty will be required to be present on duty in hospitals. Each teaching institution will constitute a Leave Management Committee headed by the Principal, CEO/COO/MD/Medical Superintendent and Senior HOD.

This committee will be required to submit the leave roster to the Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education before April 30 of every year.

