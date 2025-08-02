BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-02

Marka-e-Haq celebrations kicks off in Hyderabad

Published August 2, 2025

HYDERABAD: The District Administration of Hyderabad has officially launched the celebrations for Independence Day and Victory of Truth, ‘Marka-e-Haq’ with a vibrant rally led by Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Memon. The event began from Shahbaz Building and proceeded to the Post Master General Chowk, marking the formal start of a series of festivities planned from August 1 to 14.

The rally saw enthusiastic participation from Assistant Commissioners of all four talukas District Health Officer, officers from the district police and traffic departments, as well as officials from Local Government, Highways Department, Culture Department, and Social Welfare Departments. School children and women also joined in large numbers, waving national flags, holding banners, and chanting patriotic slogans.

While speaking to the media, Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Memon said that, In May, we defeated our hostile neighbor in a historic battle the Victory of Truth, ‘Marka-e-Haq’ As we step into Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day celebrations, the Government of Pakistan, the Government of Sindh, district administration and all departments are united in celebrating this momentous occasion from August 1 to 14.

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad announced the day began with the plantation of 5,000 trees in various parts of the city, involving school students and citizens.

He emphasized that today’s rally marks the beginning of a grand schedule of events, including a mega student flag project, a marathon race, and the Cricket Tournament.

He also noted that August 4 will be observed as Martyrs’ Day, and August 5 as Exploitation Day, with various events planned to commemorate both occasions.

Our goal is to create meaningful and festive experiences for the lively people of Hyderabad,“ he added. “We request the media to cover these celebrations widely so the world sees how united and proud Hyderabadis are of their country and its victories.

