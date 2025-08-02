LHC put objection to PTI’s plea for public rally

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court office on Friday put an objection to a petition of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) seeking permission to hold a public rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on August 5.

The office objected that the petitioner had not approached the grievance redressal committee of the government before filing the petition.

Petitioner a PTI MPA Imtiaz Mehmood Sheikh stated that an application was submitted to the deputy commissioner of Lahore for no-objection certificate (NOC) for the rally. However, he said, the NOC had not been issued yet.

The petitioner asked the court to order the authorities to issue the NOC for the rally or provide an alternative venue for the gathering.

