Uplift projects: LHC direct authorities to arrange alternative routes

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday directed the authorities to arrange alternative routes for citizens before commencing development projects.

The court hearing petitions regarding environmental issues said, people should have unrestricted access to their businesses and homes. The court said proper arrangements for alternative traffic routes should be made before digging up roads and adjourned the proceedings for a weak.

“It is unacceptable to dig up roads and then forget about them,” the court observed and asked the WASA officials whether they had seen the condition of Lahore, citizens were being affected due to delays in development works. The court observed that undertaking drainage works was fine, but the authorities must provide alternative routes for the people.

The WASA officials, however, said all projects were being carried out for the welfare of the public.

The court remarked that it was good that the WASA had become an authority but it came with more responsibility. “All of you are public servants and your duty is to serve the people,” the court reminded the officials. The court expressed regret that the environment protection department remained a silent spectator despite having a crucial role in such projects.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025