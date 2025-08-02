BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
Aug 02, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-08-02

KW&SC revises NIPA, Safora Hydrants timing

Recorder Report Published August 2, 2025 Updated August 2, 2025 08:30am

KARACHI: The Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KW&SC) has taken a key step to improve and streamline the water supply system in Central District by changing the operational hours of NIPA and Safora Hydrants.

According to the Spokesperson KW&SC, both hydrants will now remain closed daily from 6:00 AM to 12:00 PM. This decision has been implemented immediately to enhance water distribution in the area.

Incharge of the Hydrants Cell, Muhammad Siddique Tunio, stated that this change has already shown a noticeable improvement in water delivery. Previously, the hydrants were closed from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM and 4:00 AM to 7:00 AM, but those timings were not yielding effective results for public needs.

Tunio added that a two- to three-day trial run was conducted before the new timings were finalized, during which clear improvements in water supply were observed. Based on the successful trial, an official notification has been issued, and relevant officers have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the new schedule.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

