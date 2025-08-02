KP CM takes exception of ‘misrepresentation’ of his statement

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has expressed strong concern over the Indian government's misrepresentation of his recent statement, describing it as a deliberate attempt to deflect attention from India’s longstanding involvement in sponsoring terrorism and destabilizing peace in the region.

In his detailed policy statement issued here in this regard on Friday, he condemned Indian longstanding involvement in terrorism across Pakistan and the entire region, stating that India has consistently played a destabilizing role, both directly and through covert means.

“As ex-Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, I am fully aware of the ground realities,” he said. “I am writing to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and will personally appear before it to expose what India has done, and continues to do, in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan”, he added.

The chief minister said that India’s involvement in orchestrating terrorism in Pakistan is undeniable, particularly highlighting India’s network of over a hundred consulates in Afghanistan — which, according to him, were never meant for diplomacy or trade but served as operational hubs to orchestrate terrorism within Pakistan.

He vowed to expose India’s role in fuelling instability, especially in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying: “I will go there personally and tell the whole world what India has done. I will reveal how deeply your government is involved in terrorism in Pakistan. Our entire party, led by Imran Khan, and the Pakistani nation, are united in defending our country.”

He further said that India orchestrated attacks on Chinese nationals, strategic infrastructure, and other assets in Pakistan, saying that all such incidents are ultimately linked to Indian interests.

