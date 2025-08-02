BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-02

JI to hold rallies for Kashmir, Palestine

Recorder Report Published August 2, 2025 Updated August 2, 2025 08:36am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Monem Zafar Khan announced that protests, rallies, and demonstrations will be held across the city on August 5 to mark ‘Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir’ in solidarity with the people of Kashmir and Palestine. He was addressing a press conference at the party’s headquarters, Idara Noor-e-Haq on Friday

Monem Zafar condemned the Indian government’s abrogation of Article 370 and equated the actions of India in Kashmir and Israel in Gaza, criticizing the global silence over the humanitarian crises in both regions. He particularly called out the Muslim world for failing to take a firm stand against the use of starvation as a weapon in Gaza, where he said over 60,000 civilians had been killed and many more were now dying of hunger.

He urged Pakistan’s military leadership, particularly Field Marshal Asim Munir, to spearhead efforts to unite the Muslim world against Israeli atrocities, saying Pakistan, as a nuclear power, has a greater responsibility.

Turning to Karachi’s deteriorating law and order, Monem Zafar cited alarming figures: 56 people killed in street crimes, over 26,000 motorcycles snatched or stolen, and 354 lives lost in traffic accidents over the past six months. He criticized the Sindh government for failing to act, accusing it of focusing on revenue collection through vehicle number plates while ignoring its basic duties.

He demanded the government issue number plates free of cost, noting that citizens had already paid for them. He said the administration had lost its writ in Karachi, pointing to poor services, broken infrastructure, and lack of clean water and electricity.

He also questioned the Pakistan Peoples Party’s claims about building 800,000 houses for flood victims, calling for transparency and urging clarity on the K4 water project’s funding shortfall. Despite these challenges, he said, Jamaat-e-Islami’s ‘Make Karachi Green’ campaign is progressing with plans to plant 100,000 saplings across the city.

