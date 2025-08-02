Imported, local cars: Govt, PAMA agree on equal safety standards

ISLAMABAD: The government and the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) have agreed upon equal safety standards for imported and local manufactured cars.

The development came here on Friday during a meeting between a delegation of PAMA who called on the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan.

During the meeting, the PAMA delegation presented their demands to the ministry and said that a custom duty at 40 percent must be imposed on all the imported vehicles, reduction in depreciation allowance from one percent to 0.5 percent, introduction of testing regime as well as proper dealership network and review of valuation mechanism to discourage import of used vehicles in view of investment already made by renowned companies.

They further urged clarity on future auto policy especially review/revision of tariff in line with National Tax Policy (NTP), provision of adequate protection to local manufacturing vis-à-vis imports, implementation plan for WP-29 regulations to be adopted in future, promotion of local manufactured auto parts and government support for export promotion.

The industry urged the ministry to further clarify on the upcoming “Motor Vehicle Industry Development Act 2025,” saying act may cover detailed mechanism for testing, performance, implementation of regulations in coordinated manners. Moreover, the act should cover responsibilities of both the government and the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) industry and before the passage detailed discussions should be carried out on the matter.

The meeting was attended by key representatives from PAMA, Secretary of the Ministry of Industries and Production Saif Anjum, and CEO of the Engineering Development Board (EDB).

The agenda of the meeting focused on reviewing and enhancing the quality standards for both imported and locally-manufactured vehicles in Pakistan.

Addressing the participants, SAPM Haroon Akhtar Khan emphasised the government's unwavering commitment to public safety, stating, “The lives of our citizens are precious, and ensuring their safety is the government’s top priority.”

He underscored that international safety and quality standards will be applied uniformly to all imported and locally manufactured vehicles.

“These standards are not only essential for the protection of human lives but also play a vital role in environmental preservation,” he added.

To implement the new standards effectively, it was agreed that the EDB and the automotive manufacturers will work in close coordination and consultation.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the SAPM, held a meeting with the Ambassador of Uzbekistan, Alisher Tukhtaev, to discuss the forthcoming visit to Uzbekistan and avenues for enhancing bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, both sides deliberated on strengthening ties in light of the Prime Minister’s Vision and directives, emphasising enhanced trade, investment, and mutual collaboration. Discussions also covered potential agreements aimed at deepening economic relations between the two countries.

Key areas of focus included trade cooperation, B2B engagements, and the establishment of a warehouse in Peshawar to support logistics and commerce. The two dignitaries also explored collaboration in various sectors such as industry, agriculture, transport, mining, and minerals.

Khan highlighted the potential for joint ventures in the tractor and mining industries, and stressed the importance of identifying new opportunities to achieve the $2 billion trade target with Uzbekistan.

He shared plans for delegations from both countries to hold meetings in sectors including information technology, e-commerce, and banking. The Uzbek ambassador expressed keen interest in Pakistan’s textile industry and invited SAPM Haroon Akhtar Khan to visit Uzbekistan’s Techno Park.

Additionally, the ambassador showed interest in Pakistan’s pharmaceutical sector. SAPM Haroon Akhtar Khan noted that Uzbekistan imports $3 billion worth of pharmaceutical products annually, presenting a significant opportunity for Pakistan’s pharma industry.

He added that both countries would also collaborate in emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence and e-commerce to drive innovation and economic growth.

At the conclusion of the meeting, SAPM Haroon Akhtar Khan presented a traditional souvenir to Ambassador Alisher Tukhtaev as a gesture of goodwill and to commemorate the strengthening ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025