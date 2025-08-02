FBR offices asked for electric wiring survey

ISLAMABAD: Following incident of fire at the Corporate Tax Office Islamabad, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed all field formations to conduct a thorough survey of electric wiring of their respective buildings to prevent any potential fire hazards and take corrective actions.

According to the FBR’s instructions to the field formations on Friday, competent authority has desired that all field offices are requested to immediately take the following steps/precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incident/emergency:

(i) Conduct a thorough survey of electric wiring of their respective buildings (rented/owned) to prevent any potential fire hazards and take corrective actions.

(ii) Keep exit points clear and unobstructed to facilitate safe evacuation in case of emergencies.

iii) Ensure the availability and proper placement of fire extinguishers, and regularly inspect them to guarantee their functionality.

It is requested to take immediate action to implement these measures and report compliance in the matter to this office (the FBR) at the earliest, the FBR added.

