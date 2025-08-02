BML 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-02

FATF: Azma criticises Gandapur’s ‘irresponsible’ statement

Recorder Report Published 02 Aug, 2025 06:09am

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, has strongly condemned India’s use of Ali Amin Gandapur’s irresponsible statement against Pakistan in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) forum, calling it both deplorable and deeply shameful for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

She said the episode not only brings disgrace to Gandapur but also reflects PTI’s overall political immaturity. “The core problem with these individuals is their chronic inability to think before speaking,” she remarked.

Azma Bokhari reminded that it was Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s tireless efforts and effective diplomacy that successfully removed Pakistan from the FATF grey list. “This achievement opened the doors for access to Western markets and created new economic opportunities with the European Union,” she added.

Criticizing PTI’s leadership further, she stated that the party played a major role in dragging the country toward economic instability. “They not only staged protests against the IMF but also held demonstrations outside its headquarters and engaged in letter-writing campaigns to tarnish Pakistan’s image globally,” she added.

Azma emphasized that expecting national interest from PTI is pointless. “The party’s record is filled with incidents of mocking state institutions, displaying irresponsibility in matters of national security, and attempting to weaken Pakistan’s global standing.”

She also slammed India, saying, “After facing defeat in conventional warfare, India is now globally isolated. The Modi regime is resorting to false propaganda in a failed attempt to launch new offensives against Pakistan.” Azma concluded that India's narrative against Pakistan at forums like FATF gains strength due to the recklessness of individuals like Gandapur, which amounts to playing with national security.

