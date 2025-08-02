Spot rate continues upward journey

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Friday increased the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 16,200 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the cotton crop was effected due to rains in cotton growing areas of Punjab.

He also told that the cotton market remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

He also told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,300 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,400 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,900 to Rs 7,600 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,800 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 7,500 per maund.

Around, 800 bales of Tando Adam, 600 bales of Shahdad Pur, 200 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs 16,200 per maund, 600 bales of Sanghar and 400 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 16,300 per maund.

Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per kg.

