Senior advocate gunned down

KARACHI: Senior advocate Khawaja Shams Ul Islam was shot and killed by unidentified assailants in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase 6 on Friday, shortly after he exited a mosque following Friday prayers.

According to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Asad Raza, Shams Ul Islam was critically injured in the attack and was rushed to a hospital in Clifton, where he later succumbed to his injuries. His son was also wounded in the incident.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mahroz Ali confirmed that the advocate sustained two bullet wounds. He added that police have collected evidence from the scene and launched an investigation into the targeted killing.

Police said Shams Ul Islam had gone to the Quran Academy mosque near Sea View to attend the funeral prayers of businessman Muzamil Pracha, accompanied by his son Daniyal.

