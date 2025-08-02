BML 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-02

OGDCL discovers oil at Chakar-1 Well in Tando Allah Yar

Press Release Published 02 Aug, 2025 06:09am

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), as the operator of the TAY Exploration License with a 95% working interest, along with its joint venture partner, Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL), which holds a 5% carried interest, has announced an oil discovery at the Chakar-1 exploratory well located in the Tando Allah Yar district of Sindh.

The Chakar-1 well was spudded on June 2, 2025, as an exploratory well under the Tando Allah Yar Exploration License and drilled to a total depth of 1,926 meters into the Upper Shale of the Lower Goru Formation. Based on the interpretation of wireline logs and Reservoir Evaluation Services (RES) log, a Drill Stem Test (DST) was conducted in the B-Sand, followed by testing with an Electrical Submersible Pump (ESP).

The well produced 275 barrels of oil per day (BOPD) through a 32/64” choke at a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 400 psi. Furthermore, during formation testing using RES, the Lower Ranikot formation also showed the presence of oil.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

OGDCL GHPL Electrical Submersible Pump

