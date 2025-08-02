OGDCL discovers oil at Chakar-1 Well in Tando Allah Yar

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), as the operator of the TAY Exploration License with a 95% working interest, along with its joint venture partner, Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL), which holds a 5% carried interest, has announced an oil discovery at the Chakar-1 exploratory well located in the Tando Allah Yar district of Sindh.

The Chakar-1 well was spudded on June 2, 2025, as an exploratory well under the Tando Allah Yar Exploration License and drilled to a total depth of 1,926 meters into the Upper Shale of the Lower Goru Formation. Based on the interpretation of wireline logs and Reservoir Evaluation Services (RES) log, a Drill Stem Test (DST) was conducted in the B-Sand, followed by testing with an Electrical Submersible Pump (ESP).

The well produced 275 barrels of oil per day (BOPD) through a 32/64” choke at a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 400 psi. Furthermore, during formation testing using RES, the Lower Ranikot formation also showed the presence of oil.

