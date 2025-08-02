BML 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.65%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
DCL 12.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 171.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.25%)
FCCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.05%)
FFL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
HUBC 153.55 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (4.66%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.18%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
LOTCHEM 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.5%)
MLCF 82.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.91%)
NBP 127.79 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.23%)
PAEL 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.18%)
PIAHCLA 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 181.15 Increased By ▲ 11.34 (6.68%)
PREMA 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.37%)
PRL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.32%)
PTC 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.69%)
SNGP 123.50 Increased By ▲ 5.54 (4.7%)
SSGC 45.64 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.19%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
TPLP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TREET 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.02%)
TRG 55.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
BR100 14,425 Increased By 255.3 (1.8%)
BR30 40,858 Increased By 1300.4 (3.29%)
KSE100 141,035 Increased By 1644.6 (1.18%)
KSE30 43,335 Increased By 715.9 (1.68%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-02

Aseefa distributes ownership papers under Sindh People’s Housing Project

Press Release Published 02 Aug, 2025 06:09am

KARACHI: First Lady and member of the National Assembly, Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, said that today is a day of pride for all of us. The house ownership entitlement is not just a piece of paper but a guarantee of your future security.

Addressing the distribution ceremony of ownership rights under the Sindh People’s Housing for Flood-Affected Project in Nawabshah, Shaheed Benazirabad, she said that 2.1 million houses are being constructed under the SPFH project by the Sindh government. The most important aspect, she emphasized, is that the land for each house is being registered in the name of the woman of the household.

Aseefa Bhutto said that this is not just a house, but a symbol of dignity, authority, and security, not only for you, but also for your children.

She described this project as the result of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s hard work, vision, and commitment to public welfare, stating that no other province or political party has taken such a significant and people-friendly initiative to date.

Referring to the promise of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Aseefa said that he had pledged to provide every citizen with land, shelter, and dignity. Today, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is fulfilling that promise.

She said that, God willing, you will be safe, and your future generations will live with respect and dignity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

