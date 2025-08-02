Bilawal lauds role of journalist community

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has lauded the role of Pakistan’s journalist community during the recent Pakistan-India conflict, describing them as a national asset.

Addressing a ceremony at the Sindh Chief Minister’s House marking the 75th anniversary of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), he commended the organisation’s long and distinguished struggle for safeguarding freedom of expression and strengthening democracy during periods of authoritarian rule.

He recalled a moment during the ARD-led struggle, saying: “I remember the time when the then-dictator, in his final days in power, began imposing restrictions—even on television channels—and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto stood firmly with you (journalists), side by side.”

While appreciating the role of Pakistani journalists during the recent Pakistan-India conflict, he said, “I want to thank all of you for the way Pakistan’s media and journalists countered India’s false and disinformation-driven narrative on the global stage—it is truly commendable.” He added, “I can proudly say that just as Pakistan’s Air Force defeated India with a score of 6-0, our journalist community similarly outclassed the Indian media.”

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that prior to the war with India, there were restrictions on digital media, but the conflict made it clear that these platforms are, in fact, national assets. “We are thankful that the government lifted those restrictions during the war, and to my knowledge, they have not been re-imposed since,” he said. He paid special tribute to Pakistan’s Generation Z for their remarkable performance on the digital front during the war against India. Expressing hope, he said the federal government should take note of the journalist community’s vital role and reconsider certain policies in recognition of their efforts.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari instructed Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon to continue arranging visits for journalists from other provinces to Sindh, so that accurate information regarding the development initiatives of the PPP’s people-centric government could reach the wider public across the country. He pointed out that the Government of Sindh has introduced revolutionary measures in various public service sectors, including healthcare. He further highlighted that the project for the reconstruction of 2.1 million houses for the 2022 flood-affected population is the largest of its kind in the world.

While speaking about Balochistan, he said that the province’s issues and challenges are historical in nature and can only be resolved through substantial investment and dedicated efforts. He urged Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif to pay special attention and take concrete steps to accelerate the development process in Balochistan. He also called upon the journalist community to visit Balochistan and witness firsthand the challenges faced by the provincial government. Furthermore, he appreciated the Balochistan government’s scholarship program for students under the leadership of Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti.

Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugtti, and other dignitaries also addressed the ceremony. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari presented traditional Sindhi caps and ajraks as gifts to the leadership of the journalist community.

