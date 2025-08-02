CM opens ‘My Karachi’ exhibition: ‘Nation celebrates Independence Day with focus on Battle of Rights’

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah stated that this year, the nation celebrates Independence Day with a focus on the “Marqa-e-Haq” (Battle of Rights), recalling the significant events of May when India attempted a conspiracy, to which Pakistan responded strongly.

Shah highlighted the unity shown by the people when the country is under threat, saying, “We stood united for the protection of Pakistan and achieved success.”

He made this statement while addressing the “My Karachi – Oasis of Harmony Exhibition 2025,” organised by the KCCI at the Expo Centre. The programme was attended by Minister of Local Government Saeed Ghani, Minister of Industries Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, KCCI President Javed Balwani, members of KCCI, and leading industrialists and members of civil society in large numbers.

The chief minister said, “The celebrations for Independence Day” in the province commenced on August 01.

Murad Ali Shah reflected on Pakistan’s journey since its establishment through the peaceful efforts of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in 1947 and the subsequent division of the country in 1971.

The CM praised the leadership of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto during difficult times, who endowed Pakistan with nuclear capabilities, followed by Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, who advanced missile technology for the empowerment of the armed forces.

In a celebratory gesture, the chief minister cut a cake symbolising victory against India, marking the theme of this year’s Independence Day celebrations.

The “My Karachi” event has become a signature celebration for the city, with participation from various countries, showcasing Karachi’s potential. Shah congratulated the Karachi Chamber for successfully organising the event, highlighting its initiation in 2004 when the city faced significant challenges.

The Chief Minister noted improvements in Karachi’s security situation, stating that while some street crimes still occur, the overall conditions have improved compared to previous years. He mentioned the World Bank’s gap analysis conducted in 2015, which highlighted the need for Rs3 trillion for a better standard of living in Karachi.

Shah discussed various projects, including the Karachi Neighbourhood Improvement Project and the Competitive and Liveable City of Karachi (CLICK) project, aimed at enhancing the city’s infrastructure. He highlighted the establishment of the Waste Management Authority to improve cleanliness and the introduction of electric buses by the Sindh government.

Murad Shah also addressed ongoing water issues, emphasising the need for the swift completion of the K-IV water supply project, which is critical for Karachi’s water supply. The chief minister assured that efforts are being made to bring additional water resources to the city and expressed gratitude for the support from the federal government.

In a strong statement of unity, the chief minister reiterated that all parties will celebrate Independence Day together, transcending political differences. He concluded by extending heartfelt congratulations to the people of Pakistan on Independence Day, affirming the government’s commitment to Karachi and its citizens.

