Pakistan, US deepen ties on crypto collaboration

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United States deepen ties on crypto collaboration following landmark trade agreement, a statement issued from office of the Special Assistant to Prime Minister/Minister of State on Blockchain and Crypto.

As Pakistan and the United States close one chapter of economic diplomacy with the successful conclusion of historic trade talks, a new one begins — this time in the digital realm.

The 31st July’s high-level meeting between Bilal Bin Saqib, Pakistan’s Minister of State for Crypto and Blockchain, and Bo Hines, executive director of President Trump’s Council of Advisers on Digital Assets, marked a bold new direction in US–Pakistan relations. The discussion centered on the global coordination of crypto policy and Pakistan’s ambitious plans to become a regional hub for Web3 innovation.

This engagement came a day after the United States unveiled its long-awaited Digital Asset Framework, a landmark blueprint for global digital asset regulation. The alignment sends a strong signal: Pakistan and the US are no longer just trading partners. They are exploring now on how they can collaborate on crypto legislation.

This latest dialogue follows Bilal Bin Saqib’s landmark visit to the United States in June, where he held extensive meetings with top US lawmakers, including senators Cynthia Lummis, Tim Sheehy, and Rick Scott, as well as New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Bo Hines himself.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025