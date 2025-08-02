Democracy, basic freedoms ‘under siege’: opposition APC

ISLAMABAD: In a fiery show of unity, a defiant mix of opposition bigwigs, legal hawks, and press watchdogs tore into the country’s shaky “hybrid regime” on Friday, blasting what they called a full-throttle assault on democracy and basic freedoms.

The two-day All Parties Conference (APC), held under the banner of Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz-e-Ayin-e-Pakistan (TTAP), wrapped up with a blistering declaration torching the ruling regime and its powerful “handlers” for ramping up political crackdowns, targeting dissenters, and gutting the country’s constitutional rights.

At a no-holds-barred press conference flanked by fellow opposition heavyweights, TTAP’s Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar tore into the PML-N-led coalition, accusing it – and its military muscle – of choking political dissent and bulldozing the opposition’s constitutional right to peaceful protest.

Khokhar sounded the alarm on the country’s crumbling economy, warning that nearly 45 per cent of Pakistanis are now living below the poverty line, with jobless rates skyrocketing to a staggering 20 per cent – and democracy, he said, is gasping for air.

“The business class is packing up and fleeing the country,” Khokhar warned, “pushed out by chaos, corruption, and collapsing confidence.”

Reading from the APC’s fiery declaration, Khokhar called for the immediate release of PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi – demanding their cases be fast-tracked in the Islamabad High Court without “any more political games.”

The statement tore into what it called a “surge of fascism and political revenge,” blasting recent parliamentary moves as a blatant witch hunt to crush the opposition – a clear shot at the recent convictions of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) lawmakers in both National Assembly and Senate over the May 9 chaos.

The teething democracy of the country is in tatters, and its human rights record is a wreck,” the declaration warned, calling for sweeping reforms before it’s too late.

Among its key recommendations, the APC called for the establishment of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission, robust safeguards for media freedom, and the institutionalization of women’s rights and education within future political frameworks.

The APC further urged the federal government to devolve powers to the provinces, repeal the controversial 26th Constitutional Amendment, and institute transparent mechanisms for judicial appointments.

The participants of the moot hailed six Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges who dared to speak out against institutional meddling – branding them “national heroes” for standing their ground.

Rejecting the legitimacy of the 2024 general elections, the APC demanded an empowered, independent Election Commission endowed with the authority to conduct free and fair polls.

On regional and human rights issues, the moot affirmed that the natural resources of Balochistan belong to its people and called for the immediate judicial production of all missing persons.

It also pressed for civilian oversight over law enforcement agencies and advocated lifting restrictions on pilgrims journeying to Arbaeen by road.

Further, the declaration sought the reopening of traditional cross-border trade routes, the reinstatement of Peshawar High Court (PHC) verdict concerning the Action in Aid of Civil Power Regulations, and the withdrawal of a Supreme Court appeal filed by the PTI-led provincial government.

Highlighting environmental concerns, the participants urged implementation of the 1993 water distribution accord and voiced alarm over canal projects threatening the fragile Indus Delta ecosystem.

Electoral reforms featured prominently, with calls for direct elections to the Senate and the enhancement of senators’ legislative powers to parity with National Assembly members.

The APC also pressed for granting Gilgit-Baltistan full constitutional provincial status and renewed efforts to foster inter-party cooperation nationwide.

Condemning governmental constraints on press freedom, the conference demanded an end to Jirga-backed practices deemed discriminatory against women.

The APC’s communiqué concluded with a foreign policy stance, vehemently condemning Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling for his designation as an international war criminal and prosecution before the International Court of Justice.

