BML 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.65%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
DCL 12.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 171.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.25%)
FCCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.05%)
FFL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
HUBC 153.55 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (4.66%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.18%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
LOTCHEM 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.5%)
MLCF 82.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.91%)
NBP 127.79 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.23%)
PAEL 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.18%)
PIAHCLA 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 181.15 Increased By ▲ 11.34 (6.68%)
PREMA 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.37%)
PRL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.32%)
PTC 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.69%)
SNGP 123.50 Increased By ▲ 5.54 (4.7%)
SSGC 45.64 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.19%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
TPLP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TREET 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.02%)
TRG 55.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
BR100 14,425 Increased By 255.3 (1.8%)
BR30 40,858 Increased By 1300.4 (3.29%)
KSE100 141,035 Increased By 1644.6 (1.18%)
KSE30 43,335 Increased By 715.9 (1.68%)
Aug 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-02

Nawaz, Maryam meet UAE ambassador, seek to expand ties

Recorder Report Published 02 Aug, 2025 06:09am

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif along with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi and held a detailed discussion on how to expand bilateral cooperation in fraternal relations, economic partnership, education, science and sustainable development.

They warmly welcomed the UAE Ambassador, and conveyed best wishes and goodwill of people of Punjab to the visionary leadership and people of UAE. They agreed to take cooperation between Pakistan and UAE to new heights, and paid tribute to the leadership of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. They appreciated the scientific progress, environmental friendliness, and modern vision of UAE leadership.

President PML-N said, “Relationship between Pakistan and UAE is not just diplomatic but a bond of hearts. Bilateral relations between Pakistan and UAE have always stood the test of time and circumstances.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “We are keen to further expand cooperation with UAE in fields of education, research and environment. Visa-free entry for official and diplomatic passport holders between Pakistan and UAE is commendable.”

She highlighted, “Increase in Pak-UAE bilateral trade volume is a source of joy. Education, health, infrastructure and renewable energy sectors in Punjab have been put on the path of innovation.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PMLN Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan UAE ambassador Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Pakistan and UAE

Comments

200 characters

Nawaz, Maryam meet UAE ambassador, seek to expand ties

Pakistan secured relatively better deal: Finance Advisor

Quetta chamber highlights obstacles to trade with Iran, Afghanistan

Sahiwal coal plant says concerned at shortage of railway wagons

Jul CPI up by 4.1pc YoY

HSD price increased by Rs1.48/litre

PM welcomes rally

Justice delivery: CJP for targeted interventions to bridge disparities

SBP assigns new ‘FEEL’ to ADs

Monsoon spell: PM briefed about monsoon losses

SPI-based inflation down 0.35pc WoW

Read more stories