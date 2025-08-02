BML 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
Rice-sowing target surpassed

Published 02 Aug, 2025

LAHORE: Rice farmers in Punjab have surpassed the provincial agriculture department’s sowing target of 5 million acres by cultivating rice on 5.8 million acres so far—registering an increase of 0.8 million acres.

Improving both the quantity and quality of rice production is essential to boost rice exports to USD 5 billion, said Punjab Secretary for Agriculture, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, while addressing a meeting of the Provincial Committee on Rice Crop Management at Agriculture House here on Friday.

He noted that the establishment of a Eurofins Laboratory would serve as a milestone in enhancing rice export potential. A complete ban has been imposed on the use of prohibited agrochemicals (pesticides) on paddy crops, he added.

The Secretary also urged the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan to play a more active role in promoting mechanized cultivation and harvesting practices. To support this effort, interest-free loans are being provided to farmers and service providers for the purchase of high-tech agricultural machinery.

On the occasion, he directed relevant officials to ensure that farmers receive proper guidance on effective crop management.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

