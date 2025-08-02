Shahraam Raza Bakhtari assumes charge as PPCBL President

LAHORE: Shahraam Raza Bakhtari has assumed the charge as President of the Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank Ltd (PPCBL). He is a seasoned banker with over 35 years of experience in various leading financial institutions. Prior to this appointment, he served as the President of Silk Bank.

The officers and staff of the Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank warmly welcomed Bakhtari, expressing confidence that under his leadership and vast experience, significant steps will be taken to improve the bank’s performance.

Bakhtari, on the occasion, expressed hope that the bank would continue to progress under his leadership. He added that, with the full cooperation of the staff, the Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank would move forward on the path of further development and success.

