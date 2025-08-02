BML reports first ever half-year PBT of Rs1.44bn

KARACHI: Bank Makramah Limited (BML) has achieved a historic milestone by reporting a profit before tax of Rs 1.44 billion and an after tax profit of Rs 707 million for the half-year ended June 30, 2025 – the first profit declared by the Bank in more than a decade.

These results, approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 1, 2025, reflect a remarkable turnaround from the loss before tax of Rs 2.44 billion reported for the corresponding period last year, an improvement of Rs 3.88 billion. Earnings per share (EPS) also improved to Rs 0.11 from a negative Rs 0.22 during the same period in 2024.

BML Chairman Abdulla Nasser Abdulla Hussain Lootah said, “The Bank’s strong performance has been driven by improved net mark-up income, record recoveries of legacy non-performing loans, a significantly improved deposit mix that has reduced the average cost of deposits, and exceptional Treasury gains during the period. These results reflect the success of BML’s broader turnaround strategy, he further stated that this milestone is proof of the dedicated efforts and commitment of our teams, we have strong faith in the banks future and Pakistan’s reviving economic fundamentals.”

Subsequent to the half-year period, the Bank has further bolstered its position through the successful sale of a strategic asset for Rs 12 billion and an injection of Rs 5 billion from its Sponsor as advance against share capital. The Scheme of Arrangement is also in the final stages filed before the Islamabad high Court and expected to further strengthen the Bank’s capital base once concluded.

President and CEO Jawad Majid Khan stated these historic results mark a decisive turning point for the Bank, and validates the tireless efforts of BML’s management and employees and also sends a strong signal of renewed strength and stability to the customers, investors, and the market at large. With the restructuring efforts nearing conclusion, the management is confident that BML is now firmly on the path toward sustained profitability and growth.

The Board of Directors expressed its deepest gratitude to the Sponsor and chairman for their unwavering support and long-term commitment which has been instrumental in the Bank’s revival journey.

