Israel intercepts Houthi missile fired from Yemen

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen on Friday, which the Houthi rebels said they had launched.

“Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted,” the Israeli military said.

The Houthis targeted Israel’s Ben Gurion airport “using a ‘Palestine 2’ hypersonic ballistic missile”, their military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a video statement.

The rebels have launched repeated missile and drone attacks against Israel since their Palestinian ally Hamas’s October 2023 attack on Israel sparked the Gaza war.

The Houthis, who say they are acting in support of the Palestinians, paused their attacks during a two-month ceasefire in Gaza that ended in March, but renewed them after Israel resumed major operations.

Israel has carried out several retaliatory strikes in Yemen, targeting Houthi-held ports and the airport in the rebel-held capital Sanaa.