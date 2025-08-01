India to invite financial bids for IDBI Bank stake sale in Oct-Dec, official says

NEW DELHI: India has completed due diligence for the stake sale of IDBI Bank and plans to invite financial bids between October and December, the country’s divestment secretary said on Friday.

A successful bidder will be announced by the end of March 2026, said Arunish Chawla, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Secretary.

Banking sector deals in India, especially those involving foreign entities, are rare. A full takeover of troubled Indian lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank by Singapore-based DBS Group in a regulatory-driven transaction in 2020 was the last major deal.

The sale of a majority stake in IDBI Bank has been seen as a first step towards privatising state-run banks.

The government, which owns 45.48% in IDBI Bank, and state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India which holds 49.24%, together plan to sell 60.7% of the lender.

The sale process was first announced in 2022.

Reuters has reported that interested buyers include Emirates NBD and Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa.