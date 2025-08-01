BML 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.65%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
DCL 12.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 171.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.25%)
FCCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.05%)
FFL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
HUBC 153.55 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (4.66%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.18%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
LOTCHEM 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.5%)
MLCF 82.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.91%)
NBP 127.79 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.23%)
PAEL 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.18%)
PIAHCLA 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 181.15 Increased By ▲ 11.34 (6.68%)
PREMA 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.37%)
PRL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.32%)
PTC 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.69%)
SNGP 123.50 Increased By ▲ 5.54 (4.7%)
SSGC 45.64 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.19%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
TPLP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TREET 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.02%)
TRG 55.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
BR100 14,425 Increased By 255.3 (1.8%)
BR30 40,858 Increased By 1300.4 (3.29%)
KSE100 141,035 Increased By 1644.6 (1.18%)
KSE30 43,335 Increased By 715.9 (1.68%)
Aug 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat down 3-5 cents, corn steady-down 1, soybeans mixed

Reuters Published 01 Aug, 2025 06:52pm

CHICAGO: The following are U.S. expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading on Friday.

Wheat - Down 3 to 5 cents per bushel

Wheat futures fell, pressured by ongoing winter harvests in the United States and across the globe.

In Argentina, a major wheat exporter, recent rainfall improved soil moisture reserves for the country’s 2025/26 wheat crop, with nearly all of the planted area in normal to optimal condition, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday.

Grain consultancy Sovecon said on Friday that it has downgraded its forecast for Russia’s wheat crop in 2025 to 83.3 million metric tons (mmt) from the previous estimate of 83.6 mmt, due to weaker-than-expected yields in the key southern region.

CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last down 4-1/2 cents at $5.18-3/4 per bushel. K.C. September hard red winter wheat was last down 3-3/4 cents at $5.22-1/2 per bushel. Minneapolis September wheat was last down 2-1/4 cents at $5.75-1/2 a bushel.

Wheat down 1-3 cents, corn down 1-2, soybeans down 1-2

Corn - Steady to down 1 cent per bushel

Corn futures were slightly lower, weighed on by favorable weather in the U.S. Midwest corn belt, but lower prices brought some buying interest.

  • The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed private sales of 100,000 metric tons of U.S. corn to Colombia, 140,000 tons to South Korea, and 136,000 tons to undisclosed destinations.

Milder temperatures and periodic showers into early August are expected to benefit Midwest corn, according to Commodity Weather Group.

CBOT December corn fell 1/4 cent at $4.13-1/2 per bushel.

Soybeans - Up 1 to down 2 cents per bushel

Soybean futures were mixed as abundant global supplies and favorable Midwest weather added pressure, but the U.S. signaled optimism about a trade deal with China.

China, the world’s biggest soy buyer, faces an August 12 deadline to reach a durable tariff agreement with U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration.

The United States believes it has the makings of a trade deal, but it is “not 100% done,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Thursday.

Cooler temperatures and occasional showers in the U.S. Midwest are expected to favor the nation’s soy crop through early August, according to Commodity Weather Group.

A Chinese buyer has signed a deal this week to import 30,000 metric tons of Argentine soymeal, as feed producers move to lock in cheaper supplies from South America, two trade sources told Reuters on Friday.

CBOT November soybeans were last down 1-1/2 cents at $9.87-3/4 per bushel.

Wheat Corn Soybeans corn price SOYBEANS price wheat crop soybeans export wheat price

Comments

200 characters

Wheat down 3-5 cents, corn steady-down 1, soybeans mixed

Imran’s sons awaiting ‘interior ministry’s approval’ for visas: Aleema

Inflation in Pakistan clocks in at 4.1% in July 2025

US cuts Pakistan tariff to 19% from 29% after trade deal

CCP raids fan makers, industry body over suspected price fixing

Five policemen martyred in attack by Katcha area dacoits

Banking sector agrees to help consumers adopt electric vehicles

SHC suspends ombudsman’s order to remove KE CEO Moonis Alvi

Trump hits dozens of countries’ goods with steep tariffs

Rupee gains further ground against US dollar

China acknowledges Pakistan’s anti-terror role, reaffirms strategic partnership

Read more stories