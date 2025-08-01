Wheat down 3-5 cents, corn steady-down 1, soybeans mixed

CHICAGO: The following are U.S. expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading on Friday.

Wheat - Down 3 to 5 cents per bushel

Wheat futures fell, pressured by ongoing winter harvests in the United States and across the globe.

In Argentina, a major wheat exporter, recent rainfall improved soil moisture reserves for the country’s 2025/26 wheat crop, with nearly all of the planted area in normal to optimal condition, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday.

Grain consultancy Sovecon said on Friday that it has downgraded its forecast for Russia’s wheat crop in 2025 to 83.3 million metric tons (mmt) from the previous estimate of 83.6 mmt, due to weaker-than-expected yields in the key southern region.

CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last down 4-1/2 cents at $5.18-3/4 per bushel. K.C. September hard red winter wheat was last down 3-3/4 cents at $5.22-1/2 per bushel. Minneapolis September wheat was last down 2-1/4 cents at $5.75-1/2 a bushel.

Corn - Steady to down 1 cent per bushel

Corn futures were slightly lower, weighed on by favorable weather in the U.S. Midwest corn belt, but lower prices brought some buying interest.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed private sales of 100,000 metric tons of U.S. corn to Colombia, 140,000 tons to South Korea, and 136,000 tons to undisclosed destinations.

Milder temperatures and periodic showers into early August are expected to benefit Midwest corn, according to Commodity Weather Group.

CBOT December corn fell 1/4 cent at $4.13-1/2 per bushel.

Soybeans - Up 1 to down 2 cents per bushel

Soybean futures were mixed as abundant global supplies and favorable Midwest weather added pressure, but the U.S. signaled optimism about a trade deal with China.

China, the world’s biggest soy buyer, faces an August 12 deadline to reach a durable tariff agreement with U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration.

The United States believes it has the makings of a trade deal, but it is “not 100% done,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Thursday.

Cooler temperatures and occasional showers in the U.S. Midwest are expected to favor the nation’s soy crop through early August, according to Commodity Weather Group.

A Chinese buyer has signed a deal this week to import 30,000 metric tons of Argentine soymeal, as feed producers move to lock in cheaper supplies from South America, two trade sources told Reuters on Friday.

CBOT November soybeans were last down 1-1/2 cents at $9.87-3/4 per bushel.