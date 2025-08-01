Imran’s sons awaiting ‘interior ministry’s approval’ for visas: Aleema

Sons of incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan — Sulaiman and Kasim — have applied for Pakistani visas, Imran’s sister Aleema Khan said on Friday.

In a post on X, Aleema said, “A few days ago Suleiman and Kasim applied for their visas with the Pakistan high commission in London. The ambassador has intimated that he is awaiting approval from the ministry of interior in Islamabad.”

In a statement last week, Aleema said that Kasim and Sulaiman held National Identity Cards for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOPs) and are expected to visit Pakistan soon to meet their imprisoned father.

Speaking to reporters outside Adiala Jail, she confirmed that both the sons of the ex-prime minister possessed valid travel documents and “will come to see their father anytime soon.”

However, she withheld specific dates, hinting at the fluidity and uncertainty surrounding their planned visits amid a politically charged environment.

Government ministers have suggested the possibility that visa refusals might prevent the young men from entering the country.

But Aleema dismissed such claims as a transparent ploy – a calculated attempt by authorities fearful that the presence of Imran’s sons could galvanise public support and intensify demands for his release. “This is nothing but political harassment and an infringement upon the rights of a Pakistani citizen,” she lamented.

“They want to isolate my brother, weaken his morale, and prevent the masses from seeing his condition. But we will not be intimidated.” She revealed that her sisters, Noreen Khan and Uzma Khan, were denied permission again to meet Imran. Previously, the Adiyala jail had allowed six visitors at a time; this was subsequently reduced to just two.