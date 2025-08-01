BML 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.65%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
DCL 12.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 171.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.25%)
FCCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.05%)
FFL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
HUBC 153.55 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (4.66%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.18%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
LOTCHEM 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.5%)
MLCF 82.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.91%)
NBP 127.79 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.23%)
PAEL 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.18%)
PIAHCLA 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 181.15 Increased By ▲ 11.34 (6.68%)
PREMA 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.37%)
PRL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.32%)
PTC 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.69%)
SNGP 123.50 Increased By ▲ 5.54 (4.7%)
SSGC 45.64 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.19%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
TPLP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TREET 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.02%)
TRG 55.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
BR100 14,425 Increased By 255.3 (1.8%)
BR30 40,858 Increased By 1300.4 (3.29%)
KSE100 141,035 Increased By 1644.6 (1.18%)
KSE30 43,335 Increased By 715.9 (1.68%)
Aug 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Coffee, cocoa slip as investors hold out for US tariff relief

Reuters Published 01 Aug, 2025 06:10pm

LONDON: Coffee and cocoa futures on ICE fell on Friday as investors held out hope the Trump administration would exempt the commodities from the slew of tariffs it has imposed on dozens of trading partners.

Nearly the entire U.S. landmass is unsuitable for growing tropical commodities like coffee and cocoa.

Cocoa

London cocoa futures were down 0.3% at 5,500 pounds a metric ton at 1200 GMT, having closed up 3.5% on Thursday.

Malaysia said on Friday the U.S., which has slapped a 19% tariff on the country, is open to not imposing tariffs on cocoa, rubber and palm oil, though a deal is still being finalised.

The U.S. Commerce Secretary had said on Tuesday commodities not grown in the U.S. could be exempt from tariffs if deals with producing countries are reached.

Commerzbank noted, however, that in the absence of trade deal talks, tariffs of 15% will apply to Ivory Coast and Ghana, which produce about 60% of the world’s chocolate-making beans.

Elsewhere, dealers said sub-optimal weather and better than expected results from chocolate major Hershey are limiting losses in cocoa.

New York futures fell 0.5% at $8,458 a ton, having closed up 3.3% on Thursday.

Arabica coffee steadies as market awaits tariff developments

Coffee

Arabica coffee futures fell 2.5% to $2.8850 per lb, having closed up 0.8% on Thursday.

The U.S. on Wednesday slapped a 50% tariff on top coffee grower Brazil, effective August 6, though Brazilian exporters and U.S. sector lobbyists are continuing to push for exemptions.

Coffee prices are expected to rise short-term if the 50%tariff goes ahead, with a scramble for stocks and a major upheaval in global trade flows likely as supplies are redirected.

The U.S. imports about a third of its coffee from Brazil, but tariffs on the country are seen as political rather than economic in nature, meaning they are more likely to stick.

Robusta coffee fell 2.2% to $3,260 a metric ton, having closed down 0.4% on Thursday.

Indonesia’s Sumatra robusta coffee bean exports in June reached 53,870.2 tons, up 390% year-on-year, data showed.

Indonesia is the world’s second-largest robusta exporter.

Sugar

Raw sugar fell 0.7% to 16.24 cents per lb.

Sugar production in Brazil’s key center-south region rose 15.07% in the first half of July when compared to the year-earlier period, industry group UNICA said.

While white sugar lost 0.5% to $465.50 a ton.

Cocoa coffee crop coffee rates Cocoa price Coffee price

Comments

200 characters

Coffee, cocoa slip as investors hold out for US tariff relief

Imran’s sons awaiting ‘interior ministry’s approval’ for visas: Aleema

Inflation in Pakistan clocks in at 4.1% in July 2025

US cuts Pakistan tariff to 19% from 29% after trade deal

Five policemen martyred in attack by Katcha area dacoits

Banking sector agrees to help consumers adopt electric vehicles

SHC suspends ombudsman’s order to remove KE CEO Moonis Alvi

Trump hits dozens of countries’ goods with steep tariffs

Rupee gains further ground against US dollar

China acknowledges Pakistan’s anti-terror role, reaffirms strategic partnership

Pakistani magnate partners with China’s Chery to localize EV production: Bloomberg

Read more stories